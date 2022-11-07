How to Reset a OneDrive on Windows

A part of the Office 365 suite, OneDrive is a favorite among many users to store documents and images. Although an incredible application, it isn’t free from issues that sometimes require you to reset it. Many users opt to reset their OneDrive app when they run into errors in synchronization.

While other solutions, such as restarting your application, could solve issues with the application, sometimes you really have just to reset OneDrive. If you’ve come to the conclusion that resetting OneDrive is the only viable solution, this application is for you.

This article has included how you can reset OneDrive on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Keep reading this article to learn more about how you can reset the OneDrive app on your device.

What to Expect While Resetting OneDrive?

Before you proceed in resetting the OneDrive app, it is important for you to understand what happens when you reset the application. When you reset OneDrive, all of your configured settings will be lost. The connection between the OneDrive app and your device will end. However, your saved files will stay intact in OneDrive, and you won’t lose any data.

How to Reset OneDrive?

You could reset your OneDrive application on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. For Windows, there are two versions of OneDrive: Microsoft OneDrive (Backup & Sync), and OneDrive by Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Store app). We have mentioned the process to reset every version of OneDrive in this section.

On Windows

As we mentioned before, two versions of OneDrive available for Windows. To check which version you have, you can go to the Settings app and search “OneDrive” in the message box. Refer to the following steps according to your search results:

Microsoft OneDrive

If you own this version of OneDrive, then you must’ve installed it from the Microsoft website. This version deals with the Backup & Synchronization of your files. If you wish to reset this app, follow these steps:

On your keyboard, enter the Windows key + R combination. Enter %localappdata%\Microsoft\OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset on the Run dialog box and press OK.

If you encounter an error message, enter one of these commands: C:\Program Files\Microsoft OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset

C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft OneDrive\onedrive.exe /reset Restart One Drive.

OneDrive by Microsoft Corporation

You can install this version of OneDrive from the Microsoft Store. This application allows you to view your files that are stored in OneDrive. Follow these steps to reset this version of OneDrive:

Launch Start. On the search bar, enter Apps:onedrive .

Click App Settings. Scroll to select Reset.



On Mac

You can also reset your OneDrive on a Mac. Unlike Windows, Mac only has one version of OneDrive that you can install from the website. So this will save you time that you would spend searching your version of OneDrive.

If you’re a Mac user, refer to the following steps to reset the OneDrive application on your device:

Click on the OneDrive icon and head to Settings > Quit OneDrive.

Select Finder from the Dock. Head to the Applications folder from the panel to your left.

Locate and right-click on the OneDrive app, then select Show Package Contents.

Navigate to Contents > Resources. Select ResetOneDriveApp.command.

Restart OneDrive and set your preferred configurations.

On Android

You could also reset your OneDrive from your android device. If you own an Android, you could install OneDrive from PlayStore. If you wish to reset your OneDrive application from an Android, follow these steps:

Locate the OneDrive app on your device. Press and hold the application, then select the More info icon (i).

Tap on Force Stop.

Select Storage.

Select Clear data.

Uninstall the app, then reinstall it from Play Store.

On iOS

You could easily reset your mobile application version of OneDrive from your iPhone. To install OneDrive for iOS, you need to visit AppStore on your device. Here are the steps you can follow to reset OneDrive on your iOS device: