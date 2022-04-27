how-to-reset-ring-doorbell

Whether you’re experiencing issues with the device or simply read to sell it and upgrade to a new model, resetting the Ring Doorbell takes a bit of work. This is largely because you have to remove it from the door completely – and it’s attached with screws.

Another important consideration is which model you’re trying to reset. The steps you follow will vary depending on which model you have.

Preparing to Reset a Ring Doorbell

Before you reset a Ring Doorbell, you need to ensure you have the right tools for the job. The safety screws that attach the doorbell plate to your door require a special screwdriver to remove them properly. Without it, you won’t be able to reset the Ring Doorbell.

If you don’t have the screwdriver, shop on Ring and order a new one. However, some users have also indicated that a T6 Torx screwdriver also works.

Also, be aware that removing and resetting the Ring Doorbell will completely delete any personalization, settings, or accounts on it. If you intend to use the same one again, you will have to completely reprogram it before it works.

Removing the Ring Doorbell

Removing the Ring Doorbell from the door requires unscrewing the faceplate from the surface. Go slow and take your time so that you don’t damage the casing or scratch the paint on your home. While not all models require this necessarily, many do.

Place the head of the screwdriver against the screw on the base of the doorplate. If you have trouble seeing it, move down to align it properly. Spin the screwdriver counterclockwise. Work the screw out and slowly remove it, placing it somewhere it won’t disappear. You won’t be able to mount the faceplate back unless you have this screw and will have to order another one if it breaks or is lost. Brace your fingers on the faceplate and use your thumbs to push the base of the faceplate out. If it doesn’t want to wiggle free, use a pry bar and lightly wiggle it to help loosen the bottom of the plate. Pull the casing of the doorplate free. Don’t let go of it while you do this because it can fall and break once it doesn’t have support.

At this point, you should be able to access the Ring Doorbell itself. Since the reset depends on having physical access to the device, these steps must be completed. You cannot reset it without doing so.

Resetting the Ring Doorbell

One difficulty some users face when resetting a Ring Doorbell is that there’s more than one model. Different models have slightly different requirements for reset. If you aren’t sure which model you have, the best first step is to find out by checking your Ring app.

How to Tell Which Ring Doorbell You Have

The Ring app will let you quickly discover exactly which doorbell you’re using. Since the app controls every aspect of a Ring device, it’s very unusual for a user to have a doorbell without also having the Ring app. However, if you don’t have it installed, you can download it for free for Android or iOS.

Open the Ring app. Tap the menu button at the top left of the app. Choose Devices. Choose your doorbell from the list of devices. Select Device Health. Look at the Product Name listing under Device Details.



When you choose a set of steps to follow to reset your device, follow the ones for your specific model. Otherwise, the reset might not work correctly.

How to Reset the Ring Doorbell

All of the Ring Doorbell models have essentially the same steps for a factory reset. The real difficulty is finding the button on different models.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired, Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Pro 2, Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 4, and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus should have setup buttons located on the right side of the doorbell near an orange dot.

The Ring Video Doorbell Elite and Ring Video Doorbell 2 have their setup buttons in the top right above the camera.

The Ring Video Doorbell’s first and second-generation models’ setup buttons are located on the back of the doorbell.

After finding the buttons, follow these steps:

Locate the setup button on the doorbell. Press down the setup button. Hold it down for ten seconds. Do not release the button, or the process will fail. Release it when the doorbell displays setup mode. The light will start to flash for some models, and you need to hold it until it stops. When it stops, the reset is done.

At this point, you can begin setting up your device, give it away, or sell it without worry. However, you may also need to remove it from your app if you aren’t using the device again.

How to Set Up the Ring Doorbell

While steps for each doorbell may vary slightly, this is the fundamental way to set up your doorbell. Since you’ve reset it, you’ll have to go through the initial setup again. However, you don’t have to set it up and connect it to the app again. The same device will still be registered to your app.

Navigate to your phone’s Wi-Fi settings. Join the Ring Network that you see listed. It’s a temporary access point that helps your home network and the Ring devices work together.

Return to the Ring app and connect to the Wi-Fi network you want the doorbell to use.

Press Continue. Don’t worry if the doorbell flashes with lights for a while. It is preparing itself for use by updating software or performing other functions. Wait for any lights to disappear, and then follow the steps on the app to finish the setup. Test the doorbell to make sure it works.

If you’re setting it up on an iOS device, you’ll have to select Join once you reach setup mode on the Ring doorbell. It should automatically join your network on an Android device.

How to Remove the Device From the Ring App

If you’re resetting the Ring Doorbell to get rid of it or replace it, it’s helpful to know how to remove the device from your Ring app. Doing so will help you not get confused between devices and assure that your alerts and commands don’t get confused.

Open the Ring app. Tap the menu icon in the upper left. Choose Devices. Select the doorbell you’ve reset. Tap Device Settings, and then choose General Settings. Choose Remove Device.



Now someone else will be able to register it. Always download any videos you’ve saved from the device before removing it from the app. Removing it from the app isn’t necessary if you’re resetting it for your personal use.

Tips and Tricks