How to Reset Spectrum Wi-Fi

When your Spectrum Wi-Fi isn’t working quite right, resetting it is a quick and easy way to get back online. While a fast reset won’t affect any of your settings, some more involved options may be required that will take a little more time and require you to adjust the settings on each device connected to your network.

Decide what kind of reset you need before proceeding, and remember that if the easiest method doesn’t work, one of the most difficult ones might.

Resetting Spectrum Wi-Fi

Resetting your Wi-Fi when your provider is Spectrum works just like refreshing your connection for any ISP that uses a modem and router. It should only take a few minutes and can solve many different problems you may be having with your Wi-Fi.

Unplug both your router and your modem from the wall. If you’re using a single device that works as both, you can do these steps with that one device a single time.

Wait two minutes before continuing. It’s essential to give the connection time to reset properly.

Plug the modem in and wait another two minutes. Watch the lights on the device to see whether the connection is working. You don’t want to continue this process until the modem has a signal.

Plug the router in and wait for it to grab the signal from the modem and start transmitting it. You can watch the device’s lights to see its status. If you’re unsure of what they mean, refer to the user manual that came with the hardware. Run a speed test with any reputable website to see whether you’re getting the proper speeds. Remember that each individual connected device won’t get your max speed all the time, and devices that connect wirelessly are often on a slower connection than those connected with an Ethernet cable.



As long as your internet is working now, there shouldn’t be anything else you have to do. If it’s still not working, reach out to Spectrum to see whether there’s an issue with the network and when it might be fixed.

What if Only One Computer Isn’t Working With Spectrum Wi-fi?

If you’re only having trouble on a particular computer and the Wi-Fi is working on other devices, try restarting the computer. When that doesn’t help, you can try to flush your DNS and reconnect to the network to see whether it fixes the problem.

Press the Windows key + X and choose PowerShell (Admin). Click Yes to continue. Type the following commands, pressing Enter after each one. Let the function complete before you input the following command on each line. ipconfig /release

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /renew

netsh winsock reset

Restart your computer. Try connecting to the wireless network again once it’s up and running.

These commands reset your network and can eliminate issues preventing you from connecting to Wi-Fi.

Resetting Spectrum Wi-Fi Network Name and Password

If you need to completely reset the network name and password, you can do it as long as you have administrative access to the router. If you aren’t the person who manages the router settings on your network, you’ll have to talk to them.

The easiest way to change these settings is on the My Spectrum app.

Open the My Spectrum app. If you haven’t installed it yet, do so now.

Sign into the app with the username and password associated with your Spectrum account.

Tap Services.

Select the network you want to change.

Choose Edit network info

Type in the new network ID and password you want to use.

Tap Save Changes.

Once you’ve done this, any device currently connecting to Wi-Fi with the old network ID and password will be unable to connect. You will have to enter the new credentials on each connected device.

Resetting Spectrum Router

If you need to completely reset your router to return it to the default username and password associated with the device, you can do that pretty fast as well. The part that takes longer is going into your settings and switching them back to how you had them. You can usually find the network name and password on the bottom of the router or in your installation paperwork.

Look for a button or pinhole on your router. Which you’ll use depends on what model you own.

Either hold down the button or press with Sim ejector tool into the small pinhole and keep it down for 15 seconds.

Release the button or paperclip. The LED lights should flash to reflect that it’s been reset to default settings on many models.

Once you’ve done this, you can log in to the Admin Panel with your device’s default user ID and password. Then you can change the network name and password in the same way described above.

What If My Spectrum Wi-Fi Still Isn’t Working?

Another issue could be at play if your Wi-Fi isn’t connecting or working right after resetting the connection. Speak with Spectrum to ensure you aren’t experiencing network failures and consider that routers and modems don’t last forever. You could be having hardware issues that affect your wireless connection.