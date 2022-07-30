How to Reset or Restore Surface Tablet

As time goes on, your smartphones, laptops, and tablets lose performance. Your CPU, GPU or even memory consumption can be high over time. This could make your device slow and even vulnerable to damage.

Your Surface Tablet can also run into some issues. In such instances, you can restore your tablet to its default state. You can solve most, if not all software problems with a simple reset or a restore.

In this article, we have listed all the ways you can reset and restore any Surface Tablet.

How To Reset a Surface Tablet?

You can reset the Surface Tablet from the Windows Settings, or you can do it from the startup screen. The process is pretty much the same for Windows 10 and Windows 11 but differs for Windows 8.1.

You don’t need to have a keyboard for this process.

For Windows 11 and Windows 10

If you’re running Windows 11, or Windows 10 on your Surface Tablet, you can follow these steps to reset it.

Go to the Start Menu and open Settings. Select System and go to Recovery. Click on Reset PC.

Choose between Keep My Files or Remove Everything. The Keep My Files option resets all the settings and uninstalls all the apps. This does not delete any of your files.

option resets all the settings and uninstalls all the apps. This does not delete any of your files. The Remove Everything option deletes everything you have on your PC.

Choose between Cloud Download or Local Reinstall. Local reinstall installs Windows from a saved backup file

installs Windows from a saved backup file Cloud Download uses the internet to install Windows.

Now, you can choose between “Just Remove My Files” or “Fully Clean the Drive”.



Fully Clean the Drive” will take more time as it will overwrite all of your data. Choosing this option will make it impossible to recover your data. Click on Reset and wait.

Note: It is best if you keep your PC plugged in through this process.

After the reinstalling is finished, you will have to set up your PC by simply following the instructions on the screen.

For Windows 8.1

If you have an older tablet running Windows 8.1, you can follow these steps to reset it.

Move your mouse to the top-left corner of the screen. Or swipe from the right edge of your screen. Click or tap on Settings. Select Change PC Settings. Go to Update and Recovery. Select Get Started under “Remove everything and reinstall Windows” Click on Next. You can choose between “Just Remove My Files” or “Fully Clean the Drive” “Fully Clean the Drive” will take more time as it will overwrite all of your data. Choosing this option will make it impossible to recover your data. Click on Reset and wait.

Note: It is best if you keep your PC plugged in through this process.

After the reinstalling is finished, you will have to set up your PC by simply following the instructions on the screen.

How to Reset a Surface Tablet Without Password?

You have the option to reset your Surface tablet without needing the password. You can do this through the start-up screen. You do need a keyboard for this process, but you can make use of the on-screen keyboard if you don’t have one.

Here are the steps to reset a Surface Tablet without a password.

Go to the start menu and click on the Accounts icon or your picture and select Sign-out. Or, you can press the Windows key + L on your keyboard to sign out of your device.

Once you’re on the sign-in screen, click on the power icon at the bottom left of the screen and select Restart while you are holding the shift key. If you don’t have a keyboard, you can tap on the little guidance icon next to the power icon and select On-screen keyboard. This will open a virtual keyboard. You can hold down the shift key in it. You will see a “Choose an option” screen after your PC restarts. Click on Troubleshoot and then select Reset your pc.

Choose between Keep My Files or Remove Everything.

Here, we recommend you select the Remove Everything option because you will need the password to log in again if you select Keep My files. Choose between Cloud Download or Local Reinstall.

Now, you can choose between “Just Remove My Files” or “Fully Clean the Drive”.

“Fully Clean the Drive” will take more time as it will overwrite all of your data. Choosing this option will make it impossible to recover your data. Click on Reset and wait.

How to Reset a Surface Tablet with a Recovery Drive?

You also have the option to use a USB drive to reset your Surface tablet. You need to use this method if your Surface tablet is not booting up. You need a blank USB device with a storage capacity of 16GB and another PC.

First, you need to create a USB recovery device. If your surface tablet is working, you can use it to complete these steps. If it’s not working, you can use any other Windows 10 or 11 device. Follow these steps to create a USB recovery device.

Download a Surface Recovery Image from Microsoft’s Official Website. Turn off your device. Insert the USB device and turn on your device. In your taskbar, go to the search bar and search for recovery drive. Select “Create a recovery drive“ You may need to authenticate yourself. Click on Yes in the User Account Control box. Clear the checkbox for Back up system files to the recovery drive and then click on Next. Select your USB drive. Click on Next and select Create. Select Finish after the process is done. Open the downloaded recovery image.zip file. Select all the files inside the zip file and move them to the USB drive. Select “Choose to replace the files in the destination”. After the copying is done, make sure you click on Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media in the taskbar. Then, remove your USB drive.

Now that you have created a recovery drive, you can use it to reset the Surface tablet. Before going through this process, make sure that you have your activation key for Windows and product key for Office apps.

Follow these steps to reset a Surface tablet using a recovery drive.

Turn off your surface tablet and plug it in. Insert the USB device. Press the Power button and release it while holding the Volume down button.

Release the Volume button when you see the Microsoft logo. Choose the keyboard layout and language. Click on Troubleshoot and select Recover from a drive. Click on Skip This Drive if it asks for a recovery key. You can choose between “Just Remove My Files” or “Fully Clean the Drive”. “Fully Clean the Drive” will take more time as it will overwrite all of your data. Choosing this option will make it impossible to recover your data. Click on Recover.

How to Restore to Previous OS Version?

You can also go back to a previous version of Windows on your Surface tablet. This is quite handy if you don’t like the newer version of your system. Going back to a previous OS version won’t delete your files, but it will uninstall all the apps.

Roll Back from Windows 11

Since Windows 11 is a fairly new operating system, it can be unstable for some devices. You can go back to Windows 10 if you’ve just recently installed Windows 11. Microsoft gives you 10 days to go back.

To roll back to Windows 10, follow these steps:

Go to the start menu and open Settings. Select System and go to Recovery. Select Go Back.



If you don’t see this option, it means that the limited time to go back has already elapsed.

Roll Back from Windows 10

If you’ve recently installed a software update and found it troublesome, you can go back to the previous version. Microsoft gives you a limited time to do this.

Follow these steps to go back to a previous version of the system.

Go to the Start menu and open Settings. Click on Update & Security and select Recovery. Click on Get Started under “Go back to Windows 8.1”



If you don’t see this option, it means that the limited time to go back has already elapsed.