How to Reset Vizio TV? 3 Best Ways

Resetting your Vizio TV can be helpful when it runs into issues like frequent freezing and crashing. Or, you need to reset the TV to wipe out your personal data before selling it away.

The conventional way of resetting your Vizio TV is through its settings. However, if you don’t have access to the remote, you could use the Vizio mobile app or the physical buttons on the TV to perform the reset.

Note: Since resetting wipes out everything on your TV, we recommend you keep a backup of your important data before starting the process.

Using TV Settings

Grab your TV remote and point it towards the TV. Press the Menu button.

Go all the way down in the Menu window and choose System. Some models may have a Help option instead of System.

Again move down and then tap Reset & Admin. Select Reset to Factory Settings or Clear Memory option whichever is available.

Choose Reset in the small popup window.

Note: Your TV may ask for a PIN code to complete the reset. The PIN code is 0000 by default. If you have changed it later, enter it accordingly.

Using Vizio Mobile App

Go to the Play Store or App Store on your phone and download the VIZIO Mobile App. Once installed, open the app. You can Continue as a guest to use the app. If you already have an account, you can also Sign In using your account details.

Tap the Get Started button on the next screen.

Choose Setup Device.

Tap SmartCast TV or Display.

Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your TV. Once you add the TV to the Vizio Mobile app, you can now access the virtual remote interface and follow the same steps as discussed above to reset the TV.

Tip: You may also use other third-party remote control applications or IR blaster on your phone to control and reset the TV.

Using Buttons on TV