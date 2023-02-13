How to Reset Vizio TV? 3 Best Ways

Resetting your Vizio TV can be helpful when it runs into issues like frequent freezing and crashing. Or, you need to reset the TV to wipe out your personal data before selling it away.
The conventional way of resetting your Vizio TV is through its settings. However, if you don’t have access to the remote, you could use the Vizio mobile app or the physical buttons on the TV to perform the reset.
Using TV Settings
- Grab your TV remote and point it towards the TV.
- Press the Menu button.
- Go all the way down in the Menu window and choose System. Some models may have a Help option instead of System.
- Again move down and then tap Reset & Admin.
- Select Reset to Factory Settings or Clear Memory option whichever is available.
- Choose Reset in the small popup window.
Using Vizio Mobile App
- Go to the Play Store or App Store on your phone and download the VIZIO Mobile App.
- Once installed, open the app.
- You can Continue as a guest to use the app. If you already have an account, you can also Sign In using your account details.
- Tap the Get Started button on the next screen.
- Choose Setup Device.
- Tap SmartCast TV or Display.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your TV.
- Once you add the TV to the Vizio Mobile app, you can now access the virtual remote interface and follow the same steps as discussed above to reset the TV.
Using Buttons on TV
- Turn on your TV.
- Locate the button panel on your TV. It generally lies on the rear or front panel of the TV.
- Now find the Input and Volume Down button.
- Press both the buttons simultaneously for a while. A reset screen will pop up on the screen.
- Then release the Volume Down button while you are still pressing the Input button.
- Keep pressing the Input button till the “Memory Is Being Cleared…” message appears on the screen.
- Your TV will automatically restart after completing the reset process.