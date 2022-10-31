All your Microsoft and Xbox services and accounts live in the same ecosystem. It makes it easy to manage, but it can also be confusing. One of such confusion may be how to reset your Xbox One password.

The question has a built-in misunderstanding, so to speak. The Xbox account doesnt exist. Therefore, you cant change the password on your Xbox Series or Xbox One console families.

What you can do is change your Microsoft Account password, because your Xbox console uses your Microsoft account to log in, browse, share, and play.

When to Reset Xbox One Password?

The Microsoft account holds your credentials and access to all Microsoft services. These include:

Office 360

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Live

Skype

OneDrive

Outlook

Bing

Microsoft Store

Windows

MSN

If youre using any of these accounts, you already have an Xbox account. So, by resetting your Microsoft credentials, youll reset the credentials you use to play on your console.

Therefore, you should reset the account whenever you forget your password or email. Additionally, you can reset the account if you want to take out someone else from your account.

For example, if youre sharing your games with someone else, you may stop this process by resetting or changing your password.

How to Reset Xbox One Password?

There are three paths to reset or change the Xbox account password:

Online and using a web browser on your PC.

Through the Xbox 360s user interface.

Through the Edge browser on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Were focusing on the browser option, as its the easiest. The process is different if you want to change the password rather than reset the account.

To reset the account probably means you have forgotten your password. As a result, you must go through a password recovery process. The general way to reset your Microsoft account on your Xbox profile is by a recovery code.

The method requires you to have access to your email, as you will receive a security code. A secondary method is receiving a security code by phone number, and a third way is getting a code to your Skype chat.

You must put the security code you receive on the login page and then type a new password. Its a relatively straightforward process.

Do remember the conditions of the password.

It must have a minimum of 8 characters.

It must have a mix of lower and upper letters.

It must have at least one number or symbol.

It cant have any accent.

Step 1: Ask for the Recovery Code

The first part of the tutorial asks for a recovery code.

Open your web browser and go to Microsofts page. Click the Sign-in button at the top right.

Click on Cant access account. Select Personal Account.

The option above takes you straight to this link -were just teaching you the entire process. Type your accounts email, the phone number you added to the account, or your Skype account name. Then, click Next so Microsoft can send the recovery code to your chosen method.

If you dont have access to your phone, Skype account, or email, we have an alternative method below.

Also, it may be possible that your browser takes you to an Xbox login page. That is in case you google the login page, depending on your browsing history. However, the page asks for the same Microsoft credentials we saw above.

Start by typing your email, phone, or Skype, and then click Next.

After you enter your account, select Forgot password. Then, Microsoft will ask you to send a verification code to the method you used to log in. You can also click Show more verification methods to change the recovery method. If you click on the extra verification, Microsoft will allow you to send a verification code to the alternative receive you select, like a phone number or Skype account -provided that you have added this information to your Microsoft account.

Either route you take will take you to the same screen.



Dont close the screen, and complete the next step.

Step 2: Use Your Security Code

If you can receive the security code on your phone, email, or Skype, find it. As an example, heres how it looks in the email:

After you find your recovery code, heres what you need to do:

Go back to the recovery screen and type your recovery code. Then, click on Next.

Lastly, type your new password and confirm the account reset by clicking Next.

These are the steps to reset your Xbox account.

Step 3: Type the New Password on the Xbox

Next, you must type the password you created on the console. Most probably, youd have to log in to your Xbox account. So, herere the steps:

Press the controllers Xbox button.

Go right to the Profile & system tab. Select Add or Switch.

Select Add new. Type your email and new password.

Related Questions

How to Change Your Xbox Account Password?

You can change your Xbox/Microsoft password on the website as well. Lets say youre logged in on the page. In that case, heres what to do:

On your web browser, go back to Microsofts page. Click on the sign-in icon at the top right. Select My Microsoft account.

Go to the Security tab. Select Change my password under Password Security.

Type a new password (twice) and press Save.



Can You Reset the Password from the Console?

You can reset the Xbox account password or change the password via the consoles Edge browser. You can open Edge (on the app menu) and browse to Xboxs official site.

From the Xbox page, you can follow the same steps as above -start by selecting the profile icon at the top-right. Like so you can either change or reset your password.

What If you Use an Authenticator App?

Some users add an authenticator app to the smartphone as a two-step verification method.

If this is the case for you, youd see Use my authenticator app as a method to recover your password. Once you select this option, youll be able to get the recovery code on the app.

Some people find it more convenient to set up an authenticator app on their phone, so they dont have to wait for a code. If youre already using an authenticator app, Use my authenticator app will appear as an option on the Show that youre your screen. To use the app, follow these steps:

Choose to Use my authenticator app, and then select Next. Retrieve the authentication code from the app, and then type the code into the field provided on the console.

Is there Another Way to Recover Your Microsoft/Xbox Account?

If you dont have access to the recovery methods Xbox and Microsoft require, theres an additional method.

You can visit this recovery page and follow the tutorial to submit information to Microsoft.