Over time, YouTube’s recommendation algorithm has become increasingly efficient. However, it still depends on the engagement variables. YouTube has listed down some variables it considers while suggesting content on its Offical blog. Among them are:

Clicks: If you click on some videos, YouTube will take them as a sign of your interest.

If you click on some videos, YouTube will take them as a sign of your interest. Like, Comment, Shares: When you like, share or comment on a video, it especially shows your positive response towards the topic.

When you like, share or comment on a video, it especially shows your positive response towards the topic. Watch Time: YouTube algorithm also takes note of how long did you watch a video. Whether you clicked off or watch it till the end.

YouTube algorithm also takes note of how long did you watch a video. Whether you clicked off or watch it till the end. Survey Response: Sometimes YouTube asks you to rate a video that you have just watched. Based on your ratings, YouTube’s recommendation determines how satisfying the content was for you.

Despite this, YouTube recommendations can still not be accurate or aligned with your interests. You can fix this problem by resetting the engagement variables.

Why Does YouTube Recommend Us Irrelevant Contents?

YouTube could fail to make accurate recommendations if you send the wrong signal to its algorithm. This can happen because of the following reasons:

If you randomly search or click on the videos you are not interested in. If you leave your YouTube on auto-play. If you comment or share a video, you’re not interested in. If you watch random Shorts videos. If you have subscribed to a certain channel

How to Reset YouTube Recommendations?

You can fix your YouTube recommendation by resetting the YouTube engagement variables by resetting search and watch history, by using feedback options, and lastly, by using VPN.

Resetting Watch and Search History

Whenever you search or watch videos on YouTube, the algorithm takes note of that and recommends similar videos in the future. So, you can reset your recommendation by either deleting or pausing the Watch and Search History.

When you are Signed In

To access all YouTube features on your PC browser, you must sign in with your Google account. Similarly, if you are using the YouTube app on your PC or phone, or Smart TV, you can only access it after signing in.

On PC

The steps to reset your watch history or pause history are similar when you sign in on your YouTube browser or if you are using the YouTube App.

Delete or Pause Watch History

Go to youtube.com on your browser. Click on the three lines icon at the top left corner of your screen.

Go to History

Click on Clear All Watch History. A dialogue box will appear.

Then, click Clear Watch History. Click on the Pause Watch History, which is right below the Clear All Watch History option. A dialogue box will appear.

Click on Pause.

Delete or Pause Search History

Go to youtube.com on your browser. Click on the three lines icon at the top left corner of your screen.

Go to History

Click on Watch and search history right below Manage All History. You will be redirected to another page.

Here you will see three options: History, Controls, and Interactions. Under History click on the Delete drop-down menu.

Select Delete all the time.



Similarly, if you want to pause your search history, follow these steps:

Go to the Controls option right below the History in the top left corner of your screen. Uncheck the box Include your searches on YouTube. A dialogue box will appear.

Click Pause

With this, you can control and reset your YouTube algorithm by pausing and deleting your watch and search history.

When you have not signed in on YouTube, you can still delete or pause either watch history or pause history.

To do this,

Go to youtube.com on your browser. Click on the three lines icon at the top left corner of your screen.

Go to History

Click on Clear All Watch History/Clear All Search History. A dialogue box will appear.

Click Clear Watch History/Clear Search History. Click on Pause Watch History/Pause Search History. A dialogue box will appear.

Click Pause.

On Mobile Phones (Android/iPhone)

Open the YouTube app. Go to the profile icon at the top right corner of your screen. Go to Settings

Click on History & Privacy



To delete watch or search history,

Click on Clear Watch History/Clear Search History. A dialogue box will appear.

Click Clear Watch History/Clear Search History.

To pause watch or search history,

Click on Pause Watch History/Pause Search History. A dialogue box will appear.

Click Pause.

On Smart TV

Go to the YouTube option on your Smart TV Go to your YouTube profile icon Select Settings at the bottom left corner of your screen. Click on the Clear watch history option

Click on the Clear watch History on your screen

Similarly, if you want to delete your search history, follow these steps:

Click on the Clear search history right below the Clear watch history option. Click on the Clear search history on your screen

Note: You cannot pause your watch and search history on Smart TV.

When you aren’t Signed In

On PC, you can use YouTube without having to sign in on a Google account. Similarly, on mobile phones, you can access YouTube on your browsing apps like Google Chrome or Safari as well.

And even if you are not signed in, YouTube recommendation still works in your browser. You cannot access the list of video history you havep watched or searched for. But you can still delete or pause either watch history or search history to reset your YouTube recommendation.

On PC

Go to youtube.com on your browser. On PC, click on the three lines icon. Go to History

To delete Watch or Search History, Click on Clear All Watch History/Clear All Search History. A dialogue box will appear.



A dialogue box will appear. Select Clear Watch History/Clear Search History. To pause Watch or Search History, Click on Pause Watch History/Pause Search History. A dialogue box will appear.



A dialogue box will appear. Click Pause.

On Mobile Phones (Android/iPhone)

Open your browsing app (Chrome or Safari). Search YouTube and click on it. Click on the profile icon.

Go to Settings.

Click on History and Privacy.

To delete Watch or Search History, Tap on either Clear All Watch History or Clear All Search History.



or A confirmation box appears.

Select Clear Watch History/Clear Search History. To pause Watch or Search History, Enable either Pause Watch History/Pause Search History.



A confirmation box appears. Select Pause.

Using Feedback Options (Not Interested/Don’t Recommend)

If you have subscribed to a channel, then you will get recommendations to watch their different videos. You can also sometimes get recommended videos from other channels that also make similar content.

So, to avoid or fix this,

Whenever a video you do not like appears on your YouTube page, click on the three dots present in the right corner.

Click the Not Interested option. You will see the Tell Us Why option.

Check on I don’t like the video box. If the recommended content is something you have already watched, click on I’ve already watched the video box. By doing this, the algorithm will know what not to recommend to you. It will also fix the problem of the watched videos appearing on your YouTube channel.

If you want to avoid the contents of a recommended channel, follow these steps:

Click on the three dots present in the right corner of the video. Click on the Don’t recommend Channel option.



Your YouTube recommendations will be better, as the algorithm will know what content or channel you don’t want to see.

Using VPN

The country you live in also makes a vast difference in the recommendation. The content that is trending in your country or gaining massive engagement is most likely to be suggested to you.

You can use a VPN to change your country’s location. There are many free VPN apps and software available online. Alternatively, you can download them for free or purchase premium VPN services.

By using VPN, you will be able to avoid your country-specific contents. In addition, you will also be able to access a number of videos that were originally restricted in your country.

Disable Recommendation Notifications

Not only does YouTube recommend videos, but it also sends us notifications. You can easily change this setting on YouTube.

Go to YouTube Click on the profile icon Click on Settings

Go to the Notification option

Turn off the Recommended Videos option.



With this, you will no longer be bothered by unwanted notifications.

How to Reset YouTube Shorts?

You don’t have to take any extra steps to reset your YouTube Shorts. When you delete or pause your watch and search history, your YouTube shorts will automatically reset.

How Can I Get Better Recommendations on YouTube?

After you delete your search and watch history, try to engage with the content you like as much as you can. This means immediately searching for the content you would like in your recommendation. Doing so will provide YouTube with a better idea of what you prefer.