How to Restart Discord on Desktop, Mobile, and Web

Discord has about 4 Billion server conversation minutes every day. With so much conversation each day, you are most likely to face an error.

While using Discord, you might have encountered issues like app crashing, unstable connection, and audio/video streaming issues. If you are facing these problems, your best bet is to restart it. Restarting the app will close Discord by force and restart it again.

This article will guide you with multiple ways to restart Discord on Desktop, Mobile, and Web.

How Do You Know When to Restart Your Discord

Restarting Discord is the easiest way to solve some common issues by yourself. You can restart Discord when,

Discord freezes

A bug is not fixed

There is a server crash in the Discord

You made changes in Discord Settings

How to Restart Discord on Windows

There are multiple ways to restart Discord on Windows. Restarting it from the close button or system tray will take a split second. However, if it fails, there are other methods too. Although it can be a bit complex, I have mentioned easy steps for you. Go through the article below to know more.

Restart Using the Close (X) Button

The simplest method is to close the application by clicking the cross button on the top right of Discord. But you have to note that this does not close the application. It only minimizes Discord. Follow the given steps to prevent it.

Open Discord Settings Scroll down and tap on Window settings Check if minimize to tray option is off or not Turn off Minimize to Tray

Reopen the Discord from the desktop or Windows.

Restart Using the System Tray

You can quit the Discord application using System Tray. Open Discord after closing it to restart. Find the steps to restart from the system tray below.

Go to System Tray and find Discord Right-Click on Discord and Select Quit Discord

Reopen Discord

Restart From Task Manager

You can use this method if closing the Discord from the close button and the system tray does not work. You can end tasks using Task Manager.

Right-click on the Taskbar and open Task Manager Once you open the Task Manager, you can see the Discord App on the Processes tab Right-click on the Discord app and select End Task

Reopen Discord

Restart Deleting App Data and Local Data

You can delete App Data and Local data of the Discord to shut down the application entirely. Follow the steps to restart by deleting App Data and Local Data.

Enter Windows + R to open the Run Type, %appdata%

Press ok button Right-click on the Discord folder and press Delete

Again, open Run by entering Windows + R Type, %localappdata%

Press ok button Find the Discord folder and right-click on it

Press the delete option Relaunch the Discord to restart it

Note: Deleting the Discord folder from App Data and Local Data will remove all data. So, proceed with caution.

How to Restart Discord on Mac

You can restart Discord on Mac from the Force Quit button. Check out the given steps to restart Discord.

Double-Click on Apple Menu > Force Quit Select the Discord App and tap on Force Quit Again, select Force Quit to confirm it

Reopen Discord

How to Restart Discord on Mobile

There is no option for restarting the Discord app on mobile. However, you can restart it by simply dismissing the app on mobile. To restart Discord on both Android and iOS, follow these steps.

On iOS

Drag Discord from the bottom of the screen to the middle Swipe up and Release to close Discord Reopen Discord app

On Android

Go to Settings and find Apps. Type Discord on the search bar. Click on the application. Tap the Force Stop option.



How to Restart Discord on Web Browser

If you are using Discord in the web browser, close the Discord Tab to end it. Open the Discord tab again to restart it.

Another alternative way to restart Discord on a web browser is to close the browser. You can reopen the browser by restoring the window. Discord will restart.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Restart the Discord Server?

You can restart the Discord server if you are not satisfied with it. The quickest way to restart the server is to delete the Discord server. You have to inform your team before deleting it. You can open the new server and invite your members again.

How Do You Refresh Discord?

You need to refresh the Discord when the app freezes while using it. Refreshing Discord is quite easy and simple. If you are using the Discord on your desktop, press Ctrl + R to refresh. If you are using Discord on mobile, pull the display up from the bottom of your screen.