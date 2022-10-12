How to Restart an Amazon Firestick

Although Amazon Firestick devices are amazing for streaming, you might be prompted to restart them time and again. You might often encounter errors such as system lagging, app not working, or internet connectivity issues in your Fire TV Stick. During such instances, restarting the device is the best fix.

Depending on the condition of your Firestick device, we have compiled four different ways to restart Firestick. Let’s check out each method in more detail in this article.

How to Restart Firestick?

You can not power off your Firestick device with your remote. However, you can directly perform a restart from Firestick Settings. Moreover, you can also use the remote shortcut button to restart your Firestick. Check out the steps for each below.

Using Remote

The simplest way to restart your Firestick device is by using the shortcut buttons on your Firestick remote. You can use this method when you are unable to navigate through settings.

To restart, you must press the Pause/Play and Select buttons on your Firestick remote together. You should see the “Your Fire TV Stick is Powering Off” message when the device restarts.

After the Firestick powers off, it will immediately turn on again. In case you do not see the message on the screen, try pressing the restart shortcut button on your remote again.

From Settings

You can also restart the device from Settings. But, for this method, you need to ensure that both your Firestick remote and device are working fine. You can follow the given steps to restart from Settings.

Go to Settings from the Home screen of Firestick Choose My Fire TV

Select Restart

On the confirmation pop-up, choose Restart



Using Mobile App Remote

You can use Fire TV mobile app remote if your Firestick remote is broken or missing. Using the app remote, you can navigate to the device settings and perform a restart. However, you must note that this method is convenient only when you have already paired both devices together.

Besides, you can easily use the Fire TV app remote after connecting both your Firestick device and smartphone to the same Wi-Fi.

Here are the steps for it.

On your smartphone, open the Fire TV app Select your Fire TV to connect

Enter the PIN code on your mobile. You can see the PIN number on the Fire TV

You will get access to the app remote. On the directional pad, tap on Home button

Select Settings Go to My Fire TV > Restart

Again, select Restart on the pop-up to confirm



Force Power Off Firestick

Another way to restart your Firestick is by unplugging the power cable from Firestick and plugging it back after a few seconds. Also, you can unplug the Firestick from TV to cool down the overheated device. This method can come in handy if you have to restart a frozen Firestick TV and your remote shortcut does not work.

Check out the steps for it below.

Firstly, turn off your smart TV using the TV remote. Pull out the Micro USB cable connected to Firestick. Now, unplug the Firestick from your TV

After waiting for about 20 – 30 seconds, plug the Micro USB cable into Firestick. Then, insert back Firestick into the TV.

Turn on your TV.

Related Questions

Why Does Your Firestick Keep Restarting?

If your Firestick keeps on restarting even when you are not performing a restart, it could be due to an overheated device. Moreover, a low power supply could also lead to this issue. If you have encountered such an error, you could check our Why does my Firestick Keep Restarting article for detailed fixes.

Why Won’t My Amazon Firestick Restart?

Your Firestick might not restart due to corrupted firmware. If you are stuck on a freezing screen and none of the restarting methods works, you might need to reset your Firestick to factory settings. You can set up your Firestick device again.

To perform a factory reset, press the Back and Right navigation buttons in sync on your Firestick remote. Do not release the button until you see “Resetting Your Amazon Firestick to Factory Defaults” message on the screen.