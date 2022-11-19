If your Chromebook froze and/or is not responding properly, it may be because your device is in a deadlock state.

A deadlock is when the resource needed for an important system process is being used by some other process causing your PC to freeze completely. If you wait it out a bit, this freezing issue generally blows over, but if it does not get fixed after a long time, you will have to restart your device.

However, restarting a Chromebook is not as easily accessible as other devices. Unlike other generic operating systems, the restart option is missing from ChromeOS. So, how do you go about restarting your Chromebook? Let’s find out!

How to Restart Your Chromebook?

We’ve listed a few methods to restart your Chromebook below. You can choose whichever suits your interest best. Some work great for convenient restart, while others can fix general freezing issues.

Using the Power Key

The most generic and easiest method to restart your chrome book is using the built-in shutdown button. It is also the safest way to restart your Chromebook, as it will save and close any ongoing processes before shutting down your PC. Here are the steps to do it:

Open the Menu by clicking on the bottom right corner. Click on the power button to shut off your Chromebook.

Press the power button on the keyboard to turn it back on.





Using Power Button

This method comes in handy when you can not use the generic approach to shut it down. It will force a restart even if your Chromebook is completely frozen and unresponsive. A downside of this method is that it may not save the work you were doing before it froze.

Although it is effective, this method should only be used as a last resort. Since you’re directly shutting down your PC, it may also interrupt any system processes running in the background. Doing this may corrupt your system files which may lead to other issues.

Follow these steps to force restart your Chrome book:

Press and hold down the Power button until the Chromebook completely shuts down. The power button may differ depending on your PC.

Press the power button again to turn it back on.

Hard Reset

The hard resetting method is similar to the previous method of force restarting. But this technique is only applicable to Chromebook computers/laptops. Performing a hard reset will automatically force a restart. Here’s how you hard reset your Chromebook:

Press and hold down the Refresh key on your Chromebook keyboard. Immediately press the power button and release both buttons simultaneously.

Release the Refresh button after your Chromebook turns on.

How to Reset Your Chromebook?

If your Chromebook is significantly slowing down or isn’t responding well, you can factory reset it. Resetting it to factory settings will change all settings to the original state and remove all data from your Chromebook. This is a great option to consider if you intend to make a fresh start.

Before you reset it, we’d suggest you back up all your important data. You can connect an external hard drive to your Chromebook and copy all the data into that external drive. Follow these steps to learn how to factory reset your Chromebook:

Open the menu and press the Sign out button to log out of your current user.

Press down the Ctrl + Alt + Shift + R buttons simultaneously.

Choose Restart. This will restart your Chromebook and show you a new window.

Click on Powerwash and then Confirm to start the reset process.



Frequently Asked Questions

Why Does My Chromebook Automatically Restart?

Automatic restarts can be a pretty vague issue to look into. Sometimes your Chromebook may just restart to install some updates that specifically require restarts. Other times it may be because of some issues with your device itself.

Overheating is the most common cause of random restarts. When your PC crosses the threshold of its maximum temperature, the PC automatically shuts off to prevent damage to your device. Issues with RAM or the power supply can also cause your Chromebook PC to restart randomly.