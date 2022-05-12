Backups are a great solution for retrieving contents. They can come in handy if you want to transfer all your data from an old iPhone to a new one.

Well, you can do it with the iPhone backups. Furthermore, you can use them to recover all the data after being unable to remember the passcode and log in to the device.

So, without further delay, let’s learn how to restore an iPhone from a backup.

How to Restore iPhone From Backup

You can use iCloud, Finder, or iTunes to restore the iPhone from backup. However, you need to have a backup created previously for all the methods mentioned in the article.

To learn more in detail about the step-by-step process for each method, let’s get right into the article.

Using iCloud Backup

iCloud is a cloud storage app that comes pre-installed on every iPhone device. It stores files, photos, notes, etc, and makes them accessible from anywhere as long as you are logged into your Apple ID.

However, since iCloud stores everything online, you must be connected to a network to restore anything from it.

Also, you can only use this backup in cases where you need to restore your device settings and data after a reset. Hence, you need to erase all of the iPhone contents. So, make sure you have a backup on iCloud. In case you don’t have a backup, here’s how you can create one on iCloud.

First, open the Settings app. Tap on your profile. Now, navigate to iCloud > iCloud Backup. Then, under the Backup section, tap on Back Up Now.

Finally, wait for the backup process to complete.

Now that you are sure that you have at least one backup on iCloud, you can proceed to the restore process. The process consists of two steps; erasing iPhone contents and restoring the backup.

Erase iPhone Contents

You can follow the steps below to erase all the iPhone contents.

Open the Settings app. Navigate to General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Now, tap on the Erase All Content and Settings option.



Restore the Backup

Once you have erased all the contents from the iPhone, you can now restore the iPhone from the backup. Here’s how you can do it.

Turn on the device, and you can see the Hello screen. From there, follow the on-screen instructions until you reach the Apps & Data section. Then, tap on the “Restore from iCloud Backup” option.

Now, enter the Apple ID and password you use for the iCloud. On the Terms and Conditions prompt, click on Agree. In case you have created multiple backups, choose one according to your preference. Wait for the restore process to complete. It usually takes several minutes, but it depends on your network speed and the backup size. Finally, you can access all the previous data like apps, files, photos, and others on your new iPhone.

Using the iTunes

If you use an older Mac and have iTunes installed, you can restore your iPhone using iTunes. For this,

Connect your iPhone to the PC Then, open the iTunes app. On the top left corner, click on the little device icon, and iTunes will direct you to the Summary tab. In the Backups section and below the Manually Back Up and Restore heading, click on the Restore Backup option.

Using the Finder

Since newer Mac devices do not have iTunes, so if you have a Mac running on recent macOS like Catalina or above, you can use this method to restore the iPhone from a backup seamlessly.

First and foremost, connect your iPhone to a Mac using a USB cable or adapter. Next, open the Finder app from the dock. Then, under Locations, click on your mobile device. If prompted with Trust iPhone, click on Trust and enter the passcode to allow access. Now, from the right pane, click on “Restore from this backup” and choose the backup you have taken on your Mac. Enter the password if your backup is encrypted and click on Restore. Wait for the backup process to finish. Also, keep the device connected for the whole backup process.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Use iCloud if I Am Using a Windows PC?

You can use iCloud on your Windows PC by downloading and installing it from the Microsoft Store. However, you need to have an Apple ID.

Why Are My Contacts Not Being Backed Up on iCloud?

The iCloud backs up any data based on your individual settings set on the preferences. So if you haven’t enabled the Contact app in the iCloud backup setting, it won’t save your Contacts. Therefore you need to enable Contacts on the iCloud backup settings.

How Can I Restore From iCloud Backup Without Resetting My iPhone?

There is no direct way to restore iCloud backup without resetting your iPhone. However, you can use third-party software. Download and install one of the software on your PC, and you will usually be prompted with on-screen instructions to use the software.