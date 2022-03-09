How to Restore Tabs on Chrome After Accidentlly Quitting It

You may have encountered an instance where you were browsing through your tabs and might have accidentally closed on one. On rare occasions, Chrome might crash, which can also cause your browser to exit out of all your opened tabs.

But, Thankfully, Chrome stores all your browsing history onto its platform. So, regardless of the reason, restoring your Chrome tabs is an easy process.

So, without further ado, let us learn the different ways to restore closed tabs from Chrome in more detail.

How to Restore Pages on Google Chrome on PC?

While on PC, you can easily restore your closed Chrome tabs. Here are a few methods you can follow.

Restore a Recently Closed Chrome Page

With a Chrome browser, you can instantly recover your last closed tab within a few clicks. To do so, head over to the tab bar and right-click on the blank space. Select the Reopen closed tab option.



Alternatively, you can also use the shortcut command to access your last closed tab. So, while on a Windows PC, press and hold down the Ctrl + Shift + T key. For Mac users, hold down the Command + Shift + T.

Restore Recently Closed Chrome Pages

If you want to view and re-open one of your recently closed tabs, you can find them under the History menu. Here is how you can do it.

Navigate to the three-dotted icon on the top-right corner. Click on the History option. From the drop-down menu, you will see a list of recently closed tabs. Go and select the page you would like to re-open. Then, the webpage will automatically open in a new window.

Restore Recently Closed Chrome Tabs

If you have mistakenly exited out of your entire Chrome window, you can still retrieve it through your browser history. To do so,

Go to the three-dotted icon in your top right corner. Click on the History option. From the drop-down menu, select “X” Tabs. Now, you can either retrieve the entire window of chrome pages or choose a page from the window.

Alternatively, you can open up a new Chrome window. Now, use the command Ctrl + Shift + T or Shift+ Command + T if you’re on a Mac device. This method will also restore your recently closed Chrome window and its tabs.

Restore Google Chrome Pages From History

If you can’t seem to find your webpage in the recently closed section, you may have to dig deeper by navigating through your Browser History. To do so,

Go to the three-dotted icon and select the History option. From the sub-menu, click on History again. Alternatively, you can use the shortcut Ctrl + H or Command + Y key if you’re a Mac user. Now, browse through your page history, and open your closed chrome page. You can also search the page by entering the page name in the search box.

Restore Chrome Tabs After Restart

Although it is not as frequent, your Chrome browsers might occasionally crash. Constantly hovering to your History settings might seem tedious. So, a quick alternative is to configure the browser settings. To do so,

Launch your Chrome Browser. Head over to the three-dotted icon on the top-right corner. Select the Settings option. From the left-side panel, click on On-start up. Check the option for Continue where you left off.

View History from Other Devices

If you have synced your Google account to your other devices, you can see the device’s browsing and see recently closed tabs. To view the History,

Open up your Chrome browser. Go to the top-right corner and click on the three-doted icon. Select the History option, and from the sub-menu choose History again. From the left-side panel, click on the Tabs from other devices. Now, you can view all the browsing history from devices connected to your Google account.

How to Restore Pages on Google Chrome through Mobile?

While on a mobile version of Google Chrome, here are some steps you can follow to restore the pages onto your chrome application.

Open up your Google Chrome App. Tap on the three-dotted icon. Select the Recent Tabs option.

Browse and tap on the webpage you would like to open.

If you don’t see the webpage from recent tabs, click on the Show Full History option. You can either locate or search the webpage from the search box.

How to Prevent Google Chrome from Closing All Tabs?

Sadly, Google does not have a built-in feature that warns you while you exit your Chrome tabs. Google has opted out of this feature to make the browser faster. A few workaround methods for this issue are either pin the website to your bookmark or enable the Continue where you left off option from the On-startup section.