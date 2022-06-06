Whether you’re on an iPhone or Android, you can export and save your chat backup to many platforms, like Gmail or Google Drive. However, when you want to restore the WhatsApp backup on an iPhone, you can only restore it from iCloud.

This is especially a problem if you don’t have any backup data on iCloud and it’s only available on your Google Drive. So, let’s quickly dive into the content and learn how we can restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone.

How to Restore WhatsApp Backup from Google Drive to iPhone?

As mentioned above, the process to restore backup on WhatsApp only supports the backup data from iCloud. This even excludes the separate zip files of chat backup that you may have exported and saved on iCloud or Google Drive. Follow the methods mentioned below to restore.

Restore from iCloud

If you do have the backup on your iPhone, here’s how you can do it:

Open your freshly-installed WhatsApp app on the iPhone. From the first few setup pages, you’ll notice a page where you can choose to restore data from iCloud.

Tap on the Restore option.

But, if you have WhatsApp backup files on Google Drive, it’s not possible to import and restore them on the iPhone. This is because Apple has a closed ecosystem and it doesn’t support other cloud-based service, like Google Drive. However, there’s a workaround for this problem.

We can use some third-party apps to restore your backup from Google Drive to your iPhone.

Use Third-Party Software

Please note that we do not recommend random third-party software for security-related purposes, like your chat backup. However, if the backup is very important and there are no available methods, you can use some apps, like:

Mobitrix WhatsApp Transfer

MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer

AnyTrans

We’re going to show you how you can restore WhatsApp data using the AnyTrans software for demonstration. Here are the steps you can take:

Install AnyTrans and open it. From the left sidebar, click on the Social Messages Manager feature. Then, under the Restore WhatsApp option, select From Google Drive Backup.

Log into your Google account, you can check all your available WhatsApp backup files on Google Drive. Select a backup to restore. You can now choose the types of files, like calls, messages, and more that you want to restore. If you want to restore your chat history, click on Messages.



You’ll now need to decrypt your chat backup on Google Drive. Here’s how you can decrypt your messages:

Using the given guide on the app, install WhatsApp Custom Version to connect to your primary Android device. Allow permission to WhatsApp Custom Version for the WhatsApp data. Log in to the same Google Drive on the WhatsApp Custom Version and then restore the backup data.

Now, go back to the Messages section on the AnyTrans app. Then, connect the iPhone to your PC using a USB cable to check and select conversations you want to restore. You’ll now view a message saying Restore Process Completed.

Related Questions

Where is Whatsapp Backup Stored?

If you have WhatsApp backup on iCloud, you can view it separately from the settings.

Go to Settings and then click on your Apple profile. Tap on iCloud > Manage Storage. From the list of apps, find WhatsApp Messenger. You can check the size of your WhatsApp backup here.

If you have WhatsApp backup files on Google Drive, you can find the files in either .zip or .txt format. Such files also usually have WhatsApp and the person’s name included in the file name.

If you’re on Android, you can check the local backup in your phone’s internal storage. Here’s how you can do it:

Click on File Manager. Click open the root folder. Select the WhatsApp folder. Click on the folder with the name ‘databases.’ Here, you can find all your chat history.



If you want the media files, you can find them in another folder named ‘Media’ inside the WhatsApp folder.

How to Delete WhatsApp Backup on iCloud?

If you want to get rid of your current WhatsApp backup, here’s how you can delete it from your iCloud: