How to Resync PS4 Controller on All Systems?

The PS4 still plays the latest AAA games and will keep playing them for a few years. You can keep it and learn how to solve every problem. For example, how to resync PS4 controller?

The DualShock 4 peripheral is comfortable and reliable. It also works wirelessly or in wired mode. Wirelessly, they connect via Bluetooth to your console, PC, Android, or iOS devices.

We’re going through a tutorial to resync your PS4 controllers on your console, PC, or smart devices. The controller also works on PS5 to play PS4 games, so we’re also going through those instructions.

PS4 Controller Can’t Sync Causes

Whenever your PS4 controller can’t sync to a device, we can pinpoint various common issues: There’s a bug in your controller’s firmware

There’s a bug in the system you’re using

The system you’re using is outdated. If it’s a PC, its drivers could also be outdated.

There’s physical damage to the controller The solutions are easy, but you’d need to take your controller for repairs if nothing works.

How to Resync PS4 Controller?

You might be experiencing a problem if your controller can’t connect wirelessly to one of your devices. Even if you have connected it before, it’s giving you issues right now.

The way to resync your controller is the same, regardless of your device. Here’re the general steps to follow:

Reset the controller Update your device Re-sync the controller

These three steps give you enough answers. That said, there’re some things we need to clarify.

In particular, PS4 controllers are available on PC with some conditions:

On Windows PC: They will work on Steam via the PlayStation Now app or via the Remote Play app. Otherwise, you need DS4Windows, an additional software, to make the DualShock 4 work outside these systems.

PS4 controllers work on Steam or the Remote Play app. On Android and iOS: They only work if you’re playing via the Remote Play service.

We have individual guides on these services, so we won’t be touching on the PlayStation services. Rather, we’ll focus on making your controllers work.

Reset Your PS4 Controller

Your first step, regardless of the console you’re using, is resetting your controller.

You do this by pushing a small button. It will reset the peripheral’s firmware to default, clearing bugs, glitches, and other errors.

Here’s how to do it:

Ensure the PS4 is off. If it’s not, locate its power button and press and hold it for five seconds until it turns off. Locate the reset button. It’s at the back of the controller, on a small hole near the L2 button. Use a pin or a similar item to press and hold the button. Hold the reset button for seven seconds.

You have reset the controller by now, which is probably all you need. However, before you try anything else, please charge the DualShock 4 to its fullest. It needs about two hours of power to reach its 100%.

Update Your Devices

The next step is making sure your devices are up to date. As I said above, you should also ensure your drivers are up to date on Windows PCs.

We’re giving extra details for PS4, Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Update the PS4

Updating the PS4 is the best shot to resync your DualShock 4 controllers:

Go to Settings. Select System Software Update. If there’s an update available, select it.

The installation will happen in the background. After it finishes, you can resync the controller (skip the systems you’re not using).

Update Windows 10 or Windows 11

Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 make it very easy to perform an update. Here’re the general steps for either OS:

Type “Update” on the Windows search bar Open “Windows Update and Settings.” If no updates are available, click “Check for updates” and download what it finds. Otherwise, select “Download & install” to install the pending update.

Current Windows will update all of its drivers like so. You don’t need to look further into particular drivers on the Device Manager.

You can still check, though:

Type “Device Manager” on the Windows search bar. Open the Device Manager. Open the Bluetooth category, right-click its item, and select Update Driver. Select Search Automatically for drivers option.

If you find the PS4 controller on the list, try to update its driver the same way.

In any case, after updating your system, restart the PC to let the updates install.

Update macOS

It’s also quite easy to update Apple, although a macOS is probably not your primary gaming system.

Either way, here’re the steps:

Click the Apple icon on the upper left. Go to System Preferences. Click on Software Update. Any available update, including drivers, will be part of the list. Update everything.

After the updates download and installs, reset the PC to confirm the process.

Update Android and iOS

Updating the smart devices is also necessary if you’re using the PS4 remote via Remote Play.

On Android

Ensure your device is connected to Wi-Fi. Open its Settings. Go to About Phone. Select Check for Updates. If there’s one available, tap the Update or Download button. Depending on your phone, you may need to reboot the phone afterward.



On iOS

Go to Settings. Select General.

Tap Software Update. If there’s an update option, select either “Install Now” or “Download and Install.”



Resync the PS4 Controller

The last step of our tutorial is resyncing your controller. Because you reset the peripheral and updated the device, it may work immediately. Otherwise, you may need to forget the controller from the Bluetooth list and connect it again.

Let’s pair the controller the traditional way. If it doesn’t work, you will need to use another controller or plug a keyboard & mouse into the console for a little trick.

Also, before you do anything, ensure the controller is not working wirelessly on any other device. You can turn off Bluetooth on your PCs and smart devices to avoid issues.

Turn on the PS4 or the PS5. Connect the controller to the console via its USB cable. Press the controller’s PS button. The controller’s light bar should blink white or pale blue. When you see the light, unplug the controller. It should be working wirelessly right now.

The process above works for PS4 and PS5. If it doesn’t work, you can try the traditional way. You’d need a secondary controller or to plug a keyboard and mouse into your console’s USB ports to move on the dashboard.

On PS4

Plug a secondary controller to the console via its USB cable or keyboard & mouse. If you don’t have another controller, use a keyboard & mouse. Select Settings. Select Devices. Go to Bluetooth Devices. You’ll see the Bluetooth devices ready to connect. Press and hold the PS and Share buttons of the controller you want to pair. You must press and hold these buttons simultaneously for five seconds. The controller should appear on the list. Select it and use it. You can unplug the other controller now.

Sync Your PS4 Controller to Windows 10 and 11

You can easily use the PS4 controller on a PC with its USB cable. However, here’s how to sync it wirelessly on Windows systems.

On Windows 10 or 11, type Bluetooth on the Windows search bar. Open “Bluetooth and other devices.” Remove the device from the list if your controller is already “Paired” with your PC. You do it by clicking its three dots and selecting “Remove.”

Slide On Bluetooth. Click on “Add device.“ Select Bluetooth.

Press and hold the Share and PS button on your controller until the light bar flashes. Select the controller from the list.

Sync Your PS4 Controller to macOS

On Apple, the process is quite similar:

Click the Apple logo on the upper left. Select System Preferences. Select Bluetooth. You’ll see a list of devices ready to connect. Press the Share and PS buttons of your controller simultaneously. You can release the buttons when the lights start blinking. Select Connect.

Resync PS4 Controller to Android and iOS

Lastly, let’s repair the controller to your smart devices.

On Android

Go to Settings. Select Bluetooth. Turn on Bluetooth. Press and hold the PS and Share buttons on your PS4 controller. Press these buttons simultaneously for about seven seconds. Select the controller from the menu.



On iOS