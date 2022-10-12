It’s never a pleasant experience when we accidentally delete a document in Word. But, instead of creating the same one from scratch, you can easily retrieve it.

The sure-shot but a little complex method is through a data recovery software. But, there is an easier and much simpler way to retrieve them with Microsoft Word Settings.

How to Retrieve a Deleted Document in Word

Usually, when you accidentally close a word document, you can find the recover option is available on a new word document. However, you can also use other alternatives to get your file back.

From Recycle Bin

Small files, such as word documents, that are deleted are not permanently lost, but instead remain in the recycle bin. The most basic way of retrieving such Word documents is by restoring them from the recycle bin. You can follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

On Windows

Locate the Bin icon on your Desktop. Or, click on the search icon at the taskbar and search for Recycle Bin.

Double-click the icon to open. Locate and right-click on the word document you deleted. Click on Restore.



On Mac

Click on the Trash icon from the Taskbar at the bottom of your screen. Locate and right-click the word document that you deleted. Click on Put Back to restore your document.



After restoring the deleted document, it will return to the previous file location where it was before you deleted it. Also, you can permanently delete the file from the Recycle bin and Trash.

From Document Recovery

Word can close without saving if there are issues such as system malfunctions, power outage, or if you close it mistakenly. In such a case, you may be able to recover your lost data using the recovery options available immediately after you open Word. So, follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

Open a new Microsoft Word document. On the left side of the screen, you’ll see Available Files.

Double-click on the file you need to recover.

From Temporary Files

Microsoft keeps temporary files and previous versions of word documents on your computer. You can access the Versions function to recover previous or unsaved versions of your Word document. So, follow the methods mentioned below to recover your file with the help of temporary files.

Open a new Word Document. Click on File from the Taskbar at the top.

Click on Info. Click on Manage Documents.

Select Recover Unsaved Documents.

Double-click on the file you lost from the Recover list that appears on a new window.

Then, edit or save the file as you see fit.

There is a Save As button available below the taskbar to immediately save the folder once you recover it using the steps mentioned above.

From One Drive

With OneDrive, you can sync and back up your Word documents to the Microsoft cloud. With the sync enabled, you can recover the Word file you deleted within 30 days of deleting it. So, follow the method mentioned below to retrieve your file from OneDrive.

Open and log in to OneDrive on your device. On the left side of the page, click on Recycle Bin.

Right-click on the file you deleted. Select Restore.



From AutoRecover Files

The Options menu on Word takes you to the settings options of your Word document. You can use the save tab from the settings to enable or disable the Auto Recover feature. You can manage other saving options, such as Auto Recover file location and saving time as well.

You can use the steps mentioned below to retrieve your unsaved documents from the AutoRecover Files option.

Open a new Word document on your device. Click on File from the Taskbar and select Options.

Click on Save. On the AutoRecover file location section, copy the file path.

Open File Explorer on your device. Paste the file path from step 4 on the directory at the top and press Enter. (Or type in .asd on the search bar on your file explorer and search for your file.)

Right-click and copy the .asd file. (Locate and open the folder with the .asd file if not available after step 6)

Close all the pop-up windows. Again, click on File and then Open. Click on Recover Unsaved Documents at the bottom of the page.

Right-click and paste on the popup window.

Then, double-click the same file to open and recover your lost document.

The Autorecover unsaved files feature on Word is set to save your document every 10 minutes by default. You can change this time to a smaller number to provide better protection for your documents. For this, click on the time box on Save Autorecover information every section after step four mentioned above.