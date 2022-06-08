Google Photos has been a very handy service to backup your photos and videos. If you mistakenly delete your photos on your device, Google Photos have you backed up!

However, what if you accidentally delete an item on Google Photos? Fortunately, there is a way you can still restore that item.

If you want to learn more about how you can retrieve google backup photos, keep reading this article.

How to Retrieve Google Backup Photos

If your media is backed up on the Google cloud, you can restore it within 60 days, and 30 days if it is not backed up. As Google Photos synchronizes in multiple devices, the restoration can be done in any device with your Google account signed in.

Restore Deleted Media on Google Photos

You can retrieve accidentally deleted media on Google Photos. The simple UI of the service allows users to easily restore media from the application/ site itself. If you are a PC user, it is recommended to use the Google Photos website and the application if you’re an Android or iOS user.

From site

If you are a PC user, refer to the Google Photos site. Follow these instructions to restore your google backup photos:

Open the site for Google Photos. Sign in to your account. On the panel to your left, locate and select Trash. Hover over the media you want to restore and click on the tick mark. Repeat the step for the item you want to restore. Select Restore. To confirm the action, select Restore on the dialog box that is presented.

From application

If you want to restore photos from your mobile phone or tablet, use the Google Photos application. Here are the instructions to recover your deleted media through the application:

Open the application for Google Photos. Sign in to your Google Account. Navigate to Library and select Trash/Bin. Press and hold the media you want to restore, and when you see the Restore option, select it.

Download Media from Google Photos to Your Device

Did you change your phone and want to restore media to your new device? You can download everything you need if you have your media backed up in Google Photos. Follow these steps to download media from google photos to your device:

From site

If you want to download images from your Google Photos to your PC, it is recommended to use the website for Google Photos. Here are ways you can retrieve data from your Google Photos:

Open the site for Google Photos. Sign up to your Google Account, if not already. Locate the media you want to download and hover over it. Select the item by clicking on the tick mark. Click on the vertical three-dot menu and select Download. You can also use the shortcut, Shift+D to download the item(s) you’ve selected.

From application

To restore media from your Google Photos to your mobile phone or your tablet, use the application for Google Photos. Follow these instructions to import your backed up from Google Photos:

Open the Google Photos application. Sign up to the Google account you have your media backed up in. Select and open the item you want to download and tap on the vertical three-dot menu. Locate Download and tap on it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How do I Backup My Photos Up on Google Photos?

It is very easy for a user to back your photos up from your device to Google Photos. Follow these simple steps to back your photos up on Google Photos:

From site

You can upload media and store it in your Google Photos from your PC. You can use the website for Google Photos to back up your photos on Google Photos using these steps:

Open the website for Google Photos. Sign in to the account you want to store your media in. Select Upload on the top-right corner of your screen. From the options, you can either manually upload selective images by clicking on Computer. You can automatically back up all your media by selecting the option Automatically back up photos from our computer.

From application

You can back up the pictures or videos on your mobile phone or tablet using the application for Google Photos. Follow these steps to back your photos up on the application for Google Photos:

Open the Google Photos application. Sign up to your Google Account. Locate and tap on your profile icon. On the options displayed, select Photos settings. Select Back up and sync. Toggle on Back up and sync to enable automatic backup on your computer.

Is Google Deleting my photos?

No, Google is not deleting your photos.

If your images or videos aren’t backed up, likely Back up and sync for your device is turned off. If the settings are still enabled, you must have run out of storage to back your media up.