How to Run Android Apps on Windows 11 PC

Microsoft announced Windows 11 on Thursday. During the launch event, the Tech Giants made a surprise announcement that users would be able to run android apps on Windows 11.

The apps will run natively on Windows 11 and will be available for download from the Amazon Appstore. This will in turn be available on the new updated Windows store. The process sounds a bit confusing so let us tell you what we know so far.

TikTok running natively on Windows 11.

Running Android Apps on Windows 11

As of now, Microsoft hasn’t released details or a full video showing the installation of android apps on Windows 11. But based on what we’ve seen in the previews we know that they will be using Amazon’s App Store to provide the apps.

There has only been a small official statement from Microsoft so far. It says that they are partnering with Amazon and are planning on bringing the Android apps and games on Amazon’s App store to Windows. You will be required to download these apps through the Amazon Appstore as seen in the image below.

Image via Ron Amadeo

So, based on what we’ve seen so far, it looks as though Windows 11 will have two separate App Stores running simultaneously. The new Windows store will serve as a universal platform where you will be able to search for apps. But instead of the installation button, there will be a button leading to the Amazon Appstore for installation. And once downloaded, the apps will run like native apps.

Microsoft has had the dream of bridging the gap between Android and Windows for some time now. They have been contemplating letting native android apps run in Windows computers since as far back as 2015. This was just before they launched Windows 10.

But that never happened.

Instead, Microsoft tried to lure developers into adopting their Universal Windows Platform, which eventually was a big failure. Microsoft still won’t be using Google’s PlayStore ecosystem on Windows 11. Instead, it has chosen to partner with another tech giant Amazon and will be using the App Store found in its FireOS devices.

FAQs (Android Apps on Windows 11)

Will Side Loading Be Allowed in Windows 11?

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will natively support Android applications. This means that users will have the option to install Android apps via APK files.

Microsoft’s official announcement only highlighted the option to install Android apps via the Amazon App store. But Amazon’s App Store only has around half a million apps compared to the 3.5 million apps in Google’s PlayStore. This means a lot of people will want to sideload some apps, including popular ones like Snapchat which isn’t available in Amazon’s catalogue.

Do I Have to Install Amazon App Store to Run Android Apps?

Although you will be needing the Amazon App Store to officially download the apps, Windows 11 will have native support for them and will be able to run them like any other program on Windows.

This means, the role of the Amazon App Store will be akin to that of the Google PlayStore on your phone. You will need it to find and install apps (officially), but you won’t need it to run the apps themselves.

Does That Mean We Won’t Need an Emulator?

Emulators are only helpful when a system does not natively support a file/app format. Since Windows 11 will natively support Android applications (like your Android phone), an Emulator would be redundant.

Would My Data From Android Phone Be Saved on Windows?

One of the big privacy concerns with Windows 10 has been the huge amount of data that the system sends back to Microsoft. During the Windows 11 launch event, Microsoft chose to keep awfully quiet regarding this issue, despite the huge concerns. So we can expect them to continue on with the trend with Windows 11.

The data from the android apps that you use on your Windows 11 computer will most likely be saved on Windows and used later. Although we can’t say this with certainty, this will most likely be the case. That is, unless Microsoft makes an official statement claiming otherwise.

When Will Windows 11 Be Available? Will It Be a Free Update?

Microsoft will be releasing Windows 11 during the upcoming holiday season. The company had been teaching the upgrade throughout June. The tech giants have also announced that Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for existing Windows 10 users.

Can My System Run Windows 11?

Microsoft have also announced the following minimum system requirments for Windows 11:

Processor: 2 cores; 1 GHz ; 64-bit

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Display: 720p; 9 inches; 8 bits per color channel

DirectX 12 compatible Graphics card with WDDM 2.0 driver

Users will need an internet connection and a Microsoft account to upgrade their Windows 10 systems to Windows 11. Future updates will be available for free as with Windows 10.