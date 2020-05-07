How can ejecting a USB without safety be of your concern? Could this minor issue prove to be fatal? Yes, because when you remove your drive hastily, it ends up corrupting your device.

If you see your apple device giving a warning sign, “Disk not ejected properly,” it’s high time that you learn the right way. And following some caution to assure the longevity of your device is always a good idea.

So, before yanking it out vigorously, just think about in what ways you are harming the thumb drive. Here’s how to safely eject USB from mac:

Method 1: Right-click option

Connect your port to your PC. Select the folder and right-click on it. Choose eject from the list. Once your mac says it’s safe, just pull it off.

As you can see, this measure is pretty simple. So, always disconnect your device. If you don’t, in the long run, your disk will be corrupt to the point that it no longer functions.

Method 2: Eject through a keyboard shortcut

Click on your device. Then press ‘command+E’ on the keyboard. That’s it. Now it’s safe to take it out.

I find this technique to be the most convenient one. You get your job done within seconds!

Method 3: Use the eject button from the finder sidebar

Go to the finder option from the bottom of the screen. Under devices, you can see the memory stick with an arrow size. Click on it. Your icon disappears, and it’s ready to be taken out.

However, this process may not work if another app like iTunes is using the disk you want to pull out. So, instead of forcefully removing it, try going to the activity monitor to see what is causing this problem. Then stop all the activities and detach your appliance.

Method 4: Drag it to the trash

Click on the icon and slide it downwards. Then empty it on the trash box. While you drag it down, it turns into the eject symbol. Now isn’t that cool?

Method 5: Go to disk utility

Go to the search button and type ‘disk utility.’ Tap on the option. Now, take a look at the left-hand side of the screen. Under the external category, you can find your memory stick options. Then, click on the arrow sign to remove it.

In some cases, rash removal of devices damages its internal information. And sadly, no operating system can restore all its properties. That’s why always remember to unmount your external disk drives. Doing this ensures the durability of your flash drive. On a side note, don’t insert a memory stick that may have chances of a virus. That just invites a whole new problem, and we most definitely wouldn’t want that to happen.

Conclusion

So, which of the following methods worked best for you? Was our article on how to safely eject USB from mac helpful? Let us know in the comments section below,