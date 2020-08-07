You might often come across interesting content that you wish to keep for future references. And how do you do that? Making those copy-paste action handy, saving the webpage, or maybe even take multiple screenshots. However, this takes extra effort and doesn’t necessarily give the format that you might be saving it for all together!

Nobody wants awkward-looking content when printing them out, and that would just ruin the total point of trying to save them.

To resolve this issue, you can store the webpages as PDF files (Portable Document Format). Saving a webpage in a portable form keeps the format consistent, saving it from changing within various systems. Moreover, you end up printing exactly what you see on the website. A classic “what you see is what you get” move, right?

In this article, we will be looking at how to save a webpage as a PDF document on all platforms and browsers.

Saving a webpage as PDF on a PC/Mac

For all browsers in your computer, the fastest and the easiest way to store a website in a Portable Document Format is by using the “Print” function. It may seem counter-intuitive to use this instead of the “Save Page As” function, but it is not. Rather, it helps keep the page in Web format. Now we’ll be looking at how to use the Print function to store them as portable files in the four most popular browsers.

Google Chrome

Step 1: Open the webpages you would like to store in the Chrome browser.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot icon at the top right corner, right next to the address bar. Select Print. Alternatively, you could directly press Ctrl + P.

Step 3: Once in the Printing window, look for the Destination section, just below the Print button. Click on it to expand the drop-down menu. There, select “Save as PDFs.” You can preview the desired document on the side.

Step 4: Click on the Save button and then select a destination, name your file, and then hit the same.

Mozilla Firefox

Step 1: Open the page you would like to store in the Firefox browser.

Step 2: Press Ctrl + P to open the Windows 10 Print window. Firefox does not have a built-in ability to print to a portable format.

Step 3: In the Windows 10 Print window, select the drop-down menu next to “Name.” Here, select “Microsoft Print to PDFs.” Hit OK.

Step 4: Select a destination, name your document, and hit “Save.”

Alternatively, you could use one of the many Firefox extensions (such as PDF-Mage) that give Firefox a direct ability to store webpages in portable format.

Safari

Safari is the default web browser in all Apple devices, including Mac. Alternatively, you could also use one of the two browsers mentioned above on your Apple computer. Follow the steps mentioned below for saving pages in safari :

Steps 1: Open the page you would like to store in the Safari browser.

Steps 2: Click on File and then select Print. Alternatively, you could directly press Command + P.

Steps 3: On the lower-left corner of the Print Window, click on the drop-down menu. You will be presented with several options, including saving it in the Cloud, saving it as an instant message, previewing the document before saving it, etc. If you simply want to store the page in portable document format, select “Save as PDFs.”

4: Select a destination, name your document, and then hit Save.

Microsoft Edge

Edge is the default web browser in Windows. For Microsoft Edge, go through the steps listed below:

Step 1: Open the page you would like to store in the Edge browser.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot icon at the top right corner, right next to the address bar. Select Print. Alternatively, you could directly press Ctrl + P.

Step 3: Click on the drop-down menu next to “Printer” to expand it and select “Microsoft Print to PDFs.”

Step 4: You can change a number of things like the margins and the scale. You can also preview the file on the side. Once you’re done making the changes, select “Print.”

Step 5: Select a destination, name your file, and then hit Save.

Saving a webpage as PDF on a Mobile Device

Android

In android, the easiest and the best way to convert a webpage to a portable format is by using an app. You can use the highly popular Convert Web to PDF application.

To convert the page to the desired format, all you need to do is copy the page’s URL and paste it in the application. Then click on convert to obtain the file in your desired format.

iOS

So, saving a website in iOS is comparatively easier to do than on other devices. Follow the steps:

Step 1: So, start by opening a webpage that you would like to convert and store. For example, I want to convert this article.

Step 2: Now, take a look at the bottom of the screen and look for the share icon. Scroll through its various options and click on the last one that is “create pdfs.” So, your required file is now available.

Step 3: After that, click on done, and it shows you two options. Just click on the ‘Save File to’ option.

Step 4: Then decide where you want to store your file and click on add. For example, I’m keeping it in my iCloud Drive.

Step 5: That’s it! You can now convert any webpage into a portable format and access it. Furthermore, you can even share your files with your friends through emails, messenger, or any other social media sites.

Conclusion

So, there you have it. Easy steps to store web pages on most popular browsers as well as on your smartphone.

Did you learn how to save a webpage as a pdf in your devices? Did we miss anything? If yes, please comment down below.