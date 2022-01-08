How-to-Save-an-Image-on-Macbook

Saving an image in your Macbook can feel quite tricky compared to other computers. Macbook has some different techniques to save images.

But, you can still learn how to save images on a Mac without needing to be a tech-savvy person. You can simply follow these simple steps in order to save an image on your Macbook.

How to Save Pictures From the Internet on Macbook?

Locate the image you would like to save first. This can be from anywhere on the web. Control Click the image by using two fingers to press the touchpad at the same time. A tray with options appears. Click on the Save Image As… You can specify the location of the image on the Where section. We recommend you to save it on your desktop if it is not already littered with other images. Voila! Your image is now saved. You may also opt to save it in your Macbook gallery by clicking on Add to Photos.

This is the most common method for saving images on a MacBook. However, there are a few other methods for downloading images. These steps may differ depending on the browser or app you are using.

Save Pictures By Copying From the Internet

If you are working on a personal project or a professional presentation, you might simply want to use pictures from the internet. You can follow these simple steps to do so:

Open the picture you would like to save from the internet. Control Click the selected image. After the list of options appear, click on the Copy Image. Open the program or application you’d like to save it in, and Control Click on the location you would like to paste in. This can work on various platforms, such as Messenger, Instagram, Powerpoint, Word and so on. Once the set of options reappear, click on Paste. You can also press Ctrl + V in order to paste it with shortcut keys. You can now successfully access the pictures for whatever purposes.

Save an Image Using Screenshot

Another quick and easy way to save images in your Macbook can be done by using Shortcut Keys.

Simply press Shift + Command + 3. This directly gets saved on your desktop. Open the image on your desktop for additional changes. Head towards the Menu Bar at the top of the screen and select Tools. Click on Adjust Size. Click on the Selection Tool in order to crop the picture. Once you have selected the area you would like to crop, Select the Crop to Selection option that appears. Your image is now ready to use.

Save Images From Google Drive

Saving images from Google Drive can prove to be quite tricky. Follow these quick simple steps to save images from the Drive to your Macbook:

Head over to your Google Drive. Find and click on the image you want to download. You can click on the More Icon next to the image you would like to download. Press the Save Image option once the option tray opens up.

Save Images From Gmail

Follow these simple steps to save images from your google account and into your Macbook:

Log into your Gmail. Find the image you want to download on your Macbook. Click on the image to enlarge it. Control Click on the image and press the Save Image As… option. Specify the location of the picture and you can rename it if you prefer. Click on the Save option. You may also decide to select the Copy Image option and Paste it wherever you please.

Save Images From Apple Mail

Apple Mail is the default email client available in every Mac using OS X 10.0 or later. You can save images from Apple Mail following these simple steps:

Navigate towards the image you would like to save from Apple Mail. This can be from any mail received or sent. Click on the image you would like to save. Click on Save Attachment and specify a location in your Macbook. You can also click on the Save to Downloads option. You can save as many images you like.

Save Images From Facebook

You can follow these quick simple steps to save images from Facebook.

Open the Facebook app on your Macbook if you have downloaded it already. You may also open your Facebook account through any other internet browsers. Open the picture you would like to save in your Macbook. Control Click on the picture and click on Save Image As… Select a location on your hard drive and click on Save. If this doesn’t work, you might try Screenshotting the image by pressing Shift+ Command+ 3 simultaneously. Some people and pages might have disabled the Save option in their Facebook account.

Save Images Instagram

Saving images from Instagram can only be done by using the Screenshotting method:

Open your Instagram app or access your account through the website. Unlike most social media platforms, Instagram does not have a save image option. So, the fastest way to save an image is taking a screenshot. Simply press Shift + Command + 3. Pressing these keys initiates your Macbook to take a screenshot. You can crop the image further to the perfect size. You may consult the Screenshot technique above to learn more on cropping the image after screenshot.

Save Images From Discord

Discord is another essential hang-out spot for many. You can save images from Discord by following these simple steps:

Open the Discord Application in your Macbook. Navigate towards the chatroom and the image you would like to save. Press on the image. This makes it pop out clearer on the screen. Control Click on the image to access the Save Image option. Press on Save Image and select the location you would save the image to. You get the option to rename it as well. Another way is pressing Copy Image. You can simply press on Copy Image and paste it wherever you want to.

Save Images Pinterest

Pinterest is a great image-sharing and social media website we all enjoy. You can follow these simple steps to save images through Pinterest.

Open the Pinterest app on your macbook or access it through your preferred browser. Pinterest usually requires you to make an account or use your existing accounting if you are scrolling through. Make sure that you have either signed in or created a new account. Press on the image that you would like to save. Control Click the image and specify your location.

Save Images From Messenger

You can save images from the instant messaging app following the given easy steps:

Open your Messenger application or log into your Facebook account through the web browser. From there, click on the Messenger icon. Press on the Chat Conversation you would like to save the image from. Press the image to open it on full screen. You will notice a Download option at the upper left corner of the screen. Press on the Download option. You can now access the image from your Downloads folder. With the Messenger App, you can also manage pictures to be automatically saved from the chat. Press on the profile photo located at the upper left corner. Select Photos and Media. Enable the box that says Save Photos to save any incoming photos in your Gallery.

Save Images From Viber

You can follow these simple steps to save images from Viber:

Head over to the Viber app in your Macbook. You can head over to the Settings from the More menu represented by three horizontal stripes. Press on the Save to Gallery option. All the pictures received in your Viber application will be automatically downloaded and stored in the Macbook. You can also press on the image from your chat by tapping on it. Click on the Box Icon located below the image. Press on the Save to Gallery menu item. Your image is now saved in your Downloads folder.

Save Images From Whatsapp

You can follow these simple steps to save images from Whatsapp:

Head to your Whatsapp app on your Macbook. Navigate towards the chat you wish to save the images from and locate the image you would like to save. Select the image for a larger view. Control Press the image and select Save Image As… Specify your location and Rename the image if you wish to. Click on Save.

How to Drag and Save Images From the Internet?

Another super-easy way to save images is to simply drag the images from your browser.

Make sure that you have updated to iOS 15. Open the image in the browser that you would like to save. Once selected, you can simply drag an image from the browser and save it on your desktop or other open applications.

Related Question

How Many Images Can My Macbook Hold?

Your Macbook can save up to 250,000 images in your Photo Library. However, the quantity also depends on the memory and available hard disk space.

Can Saving Pictures Infect My Macbook With Viruses?

Although it is rare, JPEG files can contain a virus. These viruses can infect your Macbook if you execute or run it. You can always run an Antivirus after downloading images.

Are Save Image Options the Same for All Versions of Macbooks?

Yes, it is applicable to all versions of macOS.