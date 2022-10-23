If you don’t want to open your browser and type the name of the website over and over again, you can create a shortcut to that website and save it on your desktop.

Now instead of having to click multiple times and enter the website name, you can directly access it through a click. This is particularly helpful if you have to frequently visit the same website. So, in this article, we’ve listed out a couple of ways to create a simple link on your desktop.

How to Save Link on Desktop?

Created links will use your default browser to open the link no matter what browser you used to create them. So be sure to make your preferred browser into the default browser. The following steps also work for macOS as well as a Windows operating system.

Drag and Drop

One of the ways to do it is by directly dragging the link to your desktop. This method can be very convenient if you have to save multiple links on your computer. You can split your screen and quickly save links. Here’s how you do it:

Go to the website you want to save.

Resize the browser so it covers only half the desktop.

Click on the address bar to select the whole link. Left-click and drag the link to your desktop.

Release the mouse button to save the link.

Create Desktop Shortcut

You can also create a shortcut directly from your desktop for an internet link. Windows has a dedicated shortcut creation wizard that allows the creation of shortcuts for local/network programs, files, folders, computers, and also internet addresses. Here are the steps to do it:

Open the web page you want and copy the link.

Go to your desktop. Right-click on an empty space and click on New > Shortcut.

Paste the link you copied before on the bar and press Next.

Name the shortcut and press Finish.



Create Shortcut Through Browser

Some browsers have a built-in feature to save a website link on your desktop. It will create a shortcut on your desktop that you can use to open specific websites. This feature is usually available for chromium-based browsers. Here are a few browsers that support this feature.

On Chrome/Brave

Follow these steps to learn how to make shortcuts on Chrome and Brave browsers:

Open the website you want to save. Go to Chrome options by clicking on the three vertical dots in the top right corner.

Click on More tools > Create shortcuts.

Name the shortcut and press Create. This will create a link to that page on your desktop.





On Microsoft Edge

Although the results are the same, the process is a little different. Instead of a shortcut, it saves the website as an app. Here’s how you do it:

Open the website you want to save. Go to Edge options by clicking on the three horizontal dots in the top right corner.

Click on Apps > Install this site as an app.

Name the app and click Install.

After a new window opens, tick the Create Desktop shortcut and press Allow.



How to Save a Webpage on Desktop?

Saving the links is only useful when you have an internet connection, but saving the webpage itself can be viewed offline as well. When you save a web page, all the components of the page will be saved on your PC and are available for viewing anytime. It will be saved as an HTML file along with a folder that stores other files like javascript and images related to the webpage.

Follow these steps to learn how to do it:

Go to the webpage you wish to save. Right-click on any empty space and press Save as.

Click on the drop-down menu next to Save as type and choose HTML, complete.

Navigate to the location you want to save the web page and press Save.

What to Do if Saved Link Doesn’t Work?

If the saved link stops working, the first thing to check is whether or not the website itself works. The website itself may be broken or moved to a new site. You can go to that website and confirm it yourself. In case the website is broken, you will have to create a new shortcut following the steps listed above.