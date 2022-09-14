How to Save, Locate or Delete Drafts on Instagram?

Do you find it convenient to keep your media in drafts until you’re ready to share them? Or, are you having trouble accessing the drafts? As the Instagram application is available on different devices, including Android phones and iPhones, locating the drafts can be challenging.

If you are facing a similar situation, this article might be the right one for you. In this article, we will show you how you can access, manage, and delete drafts on Instagram.

Where Are the Drafts Located?

Instagram allows you to post different kinds of content via four in-app features: Post, Story, Reels, and Live.

With any of these features, you can capture/edit pictures or videos and later save them as drafts for future use. You can later access the drafts and continue with the editing and post them or delete them as per your liking.

Note: Before you start, ensure your phone’s Instagram app is updated.

To access the drafts, refer to the steps below.

Open the Instagram App. Click on the Plus icon, which you can find at the bottom of the screen (Android) and the top of the screen (iPhone).

At the bottom of your mobile screen, you will see four sections: Post, Story, Reels, and Live.



Here you can access drafts of each feature except for Instagram Live.

Note: Drafts option will not be visible if you haven’t saved any drafts or if all your previous drafts have been deleted.

Post Drafts

You can go to the Post section by default when you tap on the Plus Icon.

In the middle of your screen, you will see two options: Recent and Drafts (iPhone) and Gallery and Drafts (Android)

Click on the Drafts option.

Story/ Reels Drafts

The steps to access the Story Drafts and Reel Drafts are the same. So you can follow the steps below to either access Story Drafts or Reel Drafts.

Go to the Story section or Reels section.

Swipe up, and you will access your Mobile Gallery. ​​ On iPhone, all your drafts are saved at the top. In Android, you will see two options at the top of your screen: Gallery and Drafts.

Click on the Drafts option.

Live Drafts

After going Live on Instagram, you may have saved your Live Draft by clicking on View in Live Archive. Depending on your preference, you may want to publish or delete that Instagram Live draft.

Click on the profile icon at the bottom of your screen.

Tap on the three-lines icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Select the Archive option.

Tap on the Stories Archive option at the top of your screen.

Select the Live Archive option.



Here you will be able to access all the Instagram Live drafts.

How to Use Instagram Drafts?

Once you find the draft, you have the option to edit your draft. You can create a new post from the draft if you decide to post it.

Below are the steps you can follow to post new content through different drafts.

Post Drafts

First, refer to the steps above to access the Post section. Now to upload your Post drafts follow the steps below.

Click on the draft you want to post.

Now tap on the Arrow icon at the top of your screen. Tag people or add locations or make other adjustments as you like.

Click on the Tick icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Story Drafts

To find the Story, follow the steps mentioned above. Then proceed with the steps below to upload Story Drafts.

Click on the draft you want to post.

Edit the post as you like from the option at the top of the screen.

Tap on the Your Story at the bottom left corner of your screen to post it.

If you are posting a story for the first time, follow these steps:

A Share your Instagram stories and posts to Facebook automatically dialog box will appear. Click on Share posts and stories if you want all your Instagram posts to be automatically shared on Facebook. But if you don’t want that, click on Not now. You will see another pop-up box Introducing your stories archive. Click OK.

Reels Drafts

Follow the steps mentioned above to find Reels first. Then proceed with the steps mentioned below to upload Reel Drafts.

Click on the draft you want to post.

Tag people or add locations or make other adjustments as you like. To edit your videos, click on the Edit option at the top right corner of your screen. Click Next.

Then, click on the Share option at the bottom left corner of your screen to post it.

Live Drafts

Refer to the steps mentioned above to access Live. To upload your Live Drafts, follow the steps below.

Click on the draft you want to post.

Click the Share option at the bottom of the screen.

Tag people or add locations or make other adjustments as you like. Then, click on the Share option at the bottom left corner of your screen to post it.

How to Delete Instagram Drafts?

If you have saved many drafts, you may want to delete some of them. You can easily delete drafts you no longer want to post or save.

Note: You can delete one draft at a time or multiple drafts simultaneously by selecting drafts and clicking Delete.

Post Drafts

First, refer to the Post section mentioned above to access it. Then proceed with the steps below to delete the drafts.

Click on the Manage option beside the drafts in the right corner of your screen.

Now select the drafts you want to delete. Click the Pencil icon.

Select the drafts you want to delete. Click on the Tick icon at the top right corner of your screen.

A confirmation box will appear. Click Discard.

Story Drafts

You can access the Story section by following the steps mentioned above. Follow the instructions below to delete the drafts.

Click on the Select option at the top right corner of your screen.

Now select the drafts you want to delete.

Click Delete

Reels Drafts

To access it, first look at the Reels section. After that, follow the instructions below to delete the drafts.

Click on the Select option or the small book-like icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Now select the drafts you want to delete.

Click Delete

Live Drafts

First, go to the Live section, which you can find above. Follow the instructions below to get rid of the drafts.

Click on the draft you want to post.

Click the Delete option at the bottom of the screen.

You will see a confirmation box. Click Delete.

Do Instagram Drafts Disappear After Some Time?

Instagram only saves drafts for a limited amount of time. Instagram will automatically remove them when that time has passed.

Drafts of the Story and Live Stream will be saved for seven days and 30 days, respectively, before they are automatically deleted. Instagram won’t delete your Post and Reel Drafts until you reinstall your Instagram app.

When you uninstall and reinstall the Instagram app, you will lose any saved drafts, including Posts, Reels, and Story drafts.