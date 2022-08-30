PDFs are versatile file formats used for exchanging documents. However, while saving an Outlook email, you might not see a PDF option in the save as field. So, saving an Outlook email can be quite confusing for many users.
Well, if you can locate Save as PDF option on your Outlook, it’s a cakewalk. This article will guide you with proven steps to save your Outlook email as a PDF for Web, PC, and Mobile.
How to Save Outlook Email as a PDF?
You can save an Outlook email as a PDF with a few simple steps on your PC. Since you do not have the save as PDF option by default on your Outlook, you can save it through the Print option. This also works if you use Outlook on your mobile.
You can use the Print option on your PC or mobile to save your Outlook email as a PDF. For PC and Android users, you can find the Save as PDF option. Similarly, iOS users can convert it to PDF using the Print conversation option.
Check out the steps for it below.
On Website
- Launch the Outlook website and Sign in
- Go to the Inbox and highlight the Email you wish to save as PDF
- Open the Email and click on the three dots More Icon
- Choose Print
- Click on Print option again
- Then, on the right panel, locate Destination
- Click on the drop-down menu and choose Save as PDF
- Click on Save
- Choose a location to save PDF. You can type name in the File name field
- Then, on Save as Type, make sure it is PDF File
- Finally, click on Save
On Windows 10
- Open Outlook and Sign in
- Highlight an Email you want to save as a PDF
- Click on the File Tab > Print
- Expand the Drop-down menu of Printer
- Select Microsoft Print to PDF
- Click on Print
- Select the folder to save your PDF and type the File name
- Click on Save
Other Windows Versions
- Open Outlook and Log in to your account
- Locate an Email to save as PDF
- Navigate to File > Save As
- Then, enter Name for your file
- On Save As Type, select HTML
- Click on Save
- Now, open the saved HTML with Word
- Go to File and click on Save As
- On File Type, select PDF (*.pdf)
- Finally, Click on Save
On Mac
- Launch Outlook and Sign in
- Locate the Email to save as PDF
- On the preferred Email, click on the More icon (three dots)
- Click on Print
- Again, select Print to confirm
- Now, on Destination, choose “Save as PDF”
- Click on Save
- Select Folder to save and enter name for the file
- Finally, click on Save
On iOS
- Launch Outlook app on your iPhone/iPad
- Go to your Inbox and open an email to save
- Tap on the three-dot icon at the top
- Choose Print Conversation
- Now, tap on the Document at the bottom and Zoom out (It will automatically convert your email to PDF)
- Tap on the Share Icon. Depending on your phone model, it might be either at top or bottom of the screen
- Choose Save to Files and select your Preferred Location
- Tap on Save
On Android
- On your phone, go to your Outlook app
- Navigate to your Inbox and open an Email to save
- Next to the sender’s outlook account, tap on the three dots icon on the top-left
- Choose Print
- Tap on Select a Printer at the top (You will now see Save as PDF option)
- Tap on the Download PDF icon
- Select a Folder and tap on Save