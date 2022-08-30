PDFs are versatile file formats used for exchanging documents. However, while saving an Outlook email, you might not see a PDF option in the save as field. So, saving an Outlook email can be quite confusing for many users.

Well, if you can locate Save as PDF option on your Outlook, it’s a cakewalk. This article will guide you with proven steps to save your Outlook email as a PDF for Web, PC, and Mobile.

How to Save Outlook Email as a PDF?

You can save an Outlook email as a PDF with a few simple steps on your PC. Since you do not have the save as PDF option by default on your Outlook, you can save it through the Print option. This also works if you use Outlook on your mobile.

You can use the Print option on your PC or mobile to save your Outlook email as a PDF. For PC and Android users, you can find the Save as PDF option. Similarly, iOS users can convert it to PDF using the Print conversation option.

Check out the steps for it below.

On Website

Launch the Outlook website and Sign in Go to the Inbox and highlight the Email you wish to save as PDF Open the Email and click on the three dots More Icon

Choose Print

Click on Print option again

Then, on the right panel, locate Destination Click on the drop-down menu and choose Save as PDF

Click on Save Choose a location to save PDF. You can type name in the File name field Then, on Save as Type, make sure it is PDF File

Finally, click on Save

On Windows 10

Open Outlook and Sign in Highlight an Email you want to save as a PDF Click on the File Tab > Print

Expand the Drop-down menu of Printer Select Microsoft Print to PDF

Click on Print Select the folder to save your PDF and type the File name

Click on Save

Other Windows Versions

Open Outlook and Log in to your account Locate an Email to save as PDF Navigate to File > Save As

Then, enter Name for your file On Save As Type, select HTML Click on Save

Now, open the saved HTML with Word

Go to File and click on Save As On File Type, select PDF (*.pdf)

Finally, Click on Save

On Mac

Launch Outlook and Sign in Locate the Email to save as PDF On the preferred Email, click on the More icon (three dots) Click on Print

Again, select Print to confirm Now, on Destination, choose “Save as PDF”

Click on Save Select Folder to save and enter name for the file Finally, click on Save

On iOS

Launch Outlook app on your iPhone/iPad Go to your Inbox and open an email to save Tap on the three-dot icon at the top

Choose Print Conversation

Now, tap on the Document at the bottom and Zoom out (It will automatically convert your email to PDF)

Tap on the Share Icon. Depending on your phone model, it might be either at top or bottom of the screen

Choose Save to Files and select your Preferred Location

Tap on Save

On Android