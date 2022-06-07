Google Chrome is one of the favorite browsers among internet surfers. The browser’s password-saving feature is the handiest among the numerous services it provides. When a user enters the credentials to access a site, the browser seeks permission to save the password for next time.

Sometimes, however, the browser fails to seek such permission. This may be because of a technical glitch or for the website’s security reasons. Regardless of the reason, we’ve put together this article to help you save passwords when not asked on Google Chrome.

How to Save Password in Chrome When Not Asked

There are many ways you can save passwords in Chrome when not asked. You can initially try enabling the Offer to save password so the browser asks to save passwords for next time. There are other ways you can save passwords in chrome which we will be discussing below.

Through Chrome Settings

You may have disabled the Offer to save password option in Chrome’s password settings. Having this disabled means Google won’t be asking you to save passwords. Here are instructions for you to enable this option in Chrome’s settings:

Open the Google Chrome browser. Click on your profile icon on the address bar. Select the key icon to open Password Settings. Toggle on Offer to save passwords. Relaunch Google Chrome.

Through Google Account Settings

You can also visit your Google account to check if you have disabled the option, Offer to save password. Hop on to your Google account through this link: https://myaccount.google.com. After navigating to the site, follow these instructions:

On your left, select Security. Scroll down to Signing in to other sites and select Password Manager. Click on the icon that looks like a cogwheel to enter settings. Toggle on Offer to save password. Reopen Google Chrome.

Disable Never Saved for Passwords

When asked to save the password in the past, you may have selected Never. This disables Chrome to seek permission for that website. Here is how you can undo this action:

Navigate to chrome://settings/passwords on your search bar. Scroll down to Never Saved. Locate the website you want Chrome to save your password. Select the cross sign on the right of the website.

Manually Add Password

Some websites do not allow Google Chrome to save passwords. In cases as such, you will have to manually add the credentials to the website on Password Settings. This feature, however, isn’t readily available. You will have to visit Chrome Flags which are used to enable experimental features for Chrome.

Follow these steps to enable Add passwords in settings feature in Chrome flags:

Head to chrome://flags/ on Google Chrome’s search bar. On Search Flags, type Add passwords in settings. Drop down the menu for Default and select Enabled. Relaunch Google Chrome.

After you enable this feature, navigate to Password settings from this link: chrome://settings/passwords. Now, follow these instructions to manually add your credentials on settings:

Select Add which is located to the right of Saved Passwords. Under Site, enter the URL to the website you want to save your password in. Enter the username to your site under Username. Under Password, enter the password to the same username you imputed under Username. Click on Save. Relaunch Google Chrome.

How to Fix Chrome Not Saving Password Issue

The autofill feature for passwords for Google Chrome is a safe way for users to store their passwords. It results in great inconvenience if this feature malfunctions. There may be minor technical problems limiting you from these features. Try these fixes to solve this issue:

Clear Chrome’s Browsing Data

Your Chrome may have built excessive cache memory that may be interfering with the browser’s basic functionality. You can easily clear the cache and chrome’s bowsing data through these steps:

Open Google Chrome. Click on the horizontal three-dot menu on the address bar. Select More Tools. On the fly-out menu, choose Clear browsing data. Check the boxes next to Cookies and other site data and Cached images and files on the Basic tab. Head to the Advanced tab. Check all boxes. Select Clear data.

Log out and Log in

Your Google may be facing issues in establishing connections with the website where you have your credentials saved. You can try logging out of your Google account and logging back in to solve the issue of synchronization.

You can log out of your Google account following these steps:

Open Google Chrome. Click on your profile icon on your right. Select Sign out.

To log back into your device, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome. On the upper-right corner, select Sign In. Sign back into your Google account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why is My Google Chrome Not Auto-filling?

It is possible that you are using an outdated version of Google Chrome. This leaves room for bugs and security vulnerabilities that may be preventing Chrome from using the autofill feature. Follow this instruction to update Google Chrome:

Open Google Chrome. Select the vertical three-dot menu on the right of your address bar. Click Help then navigate to About Google Chrome. Check for updates and install if any are available.

Why are My Saved Passwords Not Working?

You may not be able to use your saved password because the option is toggled off on your password settings. Here is how you can toggle on this feature on settings.

Navigate to password settings through this website: chrome://settings/passwords Locate Auto Sign-in and toggle it on. Re-launch Google Chrome.

How Do you Undo “Never Save” for Passwords?

If in case you accidentally selected the Never Save option while trying to save your password, you can still undo this action. Follow these steps to undo this action: