Backing up your essential PDFs to Google Drive is a good way to keep your files secure. With the help of this cloud storage, you can access them later from your computer, smartphone, and other devices.

All you need is a browser or the Google Drive app to upload those PDF files, whether you’re on a PC or a smartphone. If you want to save your local PDFs, we can guide you on how to save PDFs to Google Drive.

How to Save PDF to Google Drive?

The process of saving PDFs to Google Drive may vary a little according to your device. If you want to upload or store PDFs of your smartphone into Drive, you will need a Google Drive application.

Android devices come with preinstalled Google products, including Drive. If you are an iOS user, install the app from the App Store and sign in. PC users can visit the Google Drive web app and upload a PDF file after signing in.

On Mobile

To save the PDF file residing on your local storage into Google Drive, follow these steps:

Open the Google Drive app. Tap the ➕ sign.

Choose the Upload option.

Navigate to the file location and select the PDF file you want to save. You can see the upload status in your notification bar.

The recent uploads appear on the home page or My Drive of Google Drive. Right-click on the file to perform a bunch of options such as preview move to a specific folder, share, etc.

Alternatively, you can follow the steps below:

Open the PDF file on the PDF viewer of your phone. Tap on the Google Drive symbol or share option to upload the file directly.

Select the Google Account and folder where you wish to save.

On PC

Whether you are working on Windows, Mac, or Linux, it just requires a browser to save your PDF into Google Drive. To save the PDF files residing on your local storage into Google Drive, follow these steps:

On your browser, open Google Drive and log in with your Google Account. Click on the New ➕ option.

Click the File upload option.

Choose the required PDF file you want to upload. You can see the Uploading dialog box with the upload status.

Alternatively, you can drag and drop your PDF file from your PC directly into Google Drive with these steps:

Locate the particular file in your file explorer window or desktop. Open Google Drive using any browser on your computer. Click on the double box icon to Restore Down your browser window.

Now drag that PDF file into the drive and hover around to drop it in the destination folder.



How to Save PDFs from Gmail Directly to Google Drive?

Sometimes, you receive an email containing a PDF file in it. You can directly save that PDF file to a Google Drive folder instead of downloading it to your local storage. Follow these steps:

On Mobile

Open the Gmail app. Open the email that contains the PDF you want to save. You can see the Download and Google Drive icon on that file.

Tap on the Google Drive icon that opens a Save to Drive page.

Choose the Document title, Google Account, and Folder you want to save in. Tap Save.

On PC

Open Gmail on your browser. Open the email that contains the PDF you want to save. You can see the Download and Google Drive icon on that file. Tap on the Google Drive icon.

A pop-up notification, Added to My Drive with Organize option, will appear. Click on Organise if you want to change the destination folder.

How to Save Your Google Doc as PDF?

The Google Doc that you work on resides in your Google drive. You can save this document in PDF format as well. To save your Google Doc as a PDF file in your Google Drive:

On Mobile

Open the Google Docs app on your phone. Locate the document you want to save and tap on the three dots. Tap on the Print option from this menu.

Choose Save as PDF from the drop-down at the top.

Now tap on the Save or PDF icon. Tap on the three lines and choose the Google Account to save this PDF.



On PC

Open the Google Doc in your browser. Click on the File option of the toolbar.

Click Print. Now choose the Save as PDF option.



It will save your Google Doc as a PDF in your local storage. You can upload this PDF file to Google Drive by following these steps: