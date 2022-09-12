Microsoft word is more than just a word processor. The Office product offers several features to add tables, illustrations, and external media. This makes MS Word the perfect alternative for a graphic editor!

If you created an eye-catchy design in Word, you could easily save the design as a JPEG image on your device. In this article, we will show you three ways to save your word document as JPEG, so keep reading!

How to Save Word DOC as JPEG?

There are several ways you could save a Word DOC as a JPEG file type. The methods include taking a screenshot, using the Picture paste option, and using an online converter. Depending on your preference, we can use any of these methods to save your Word DOC as a JPEG.

Snipping Tool (Windows)

This would probably be the easiest way to save something from your document as a picture on a Windows computer. The snipping tool lets you take screenshots from your screen in four modes: Rectangle, Window, Fullscreen, and Free-form.

For saving your Word document as JPEG, you can use the Rectangle mode to capture the desired area. As the app is supposed to take a screenshot, keep your Word document open before your use these steps. On your Word document, use the shortcut Ctrl + P to preview the document.

Refer to the following steps to use the Snipping tool on your Windows:

Launch Start and type Snipping Tool and select it. From the Snipping tool window, select the drop-down menu next to New. Select Rectangle Mode.

Click New. Drag the cursor to fit the area you want to screenshot. Release your mouse to finish taking the screenshot.

Reopen the Snipping Tool window. Use the shortcut Ctrl + S to save the snap. In the Save As window, drop the menu next to Save as type. Select JPG.

Click Save.

Paste Option

Microsoft Word offers special paste options to paste your data in different formats. Among these formats, you can paste your data as a picture and then save it on your device. Follow these steps to use the Picture paste option to save your document as a JPEG image on your device:

Open your Word document. On your keyboard, select Ctrl + A to select all.

Copy the contents (Ctrl + C).

Right-click on the pasted image and select Save as picture.

On the new window, select the drop-down next to Save as type. Select JPEG file Interchange format (*.jpg).

Browse to the location you want to save your image. Click Save.

Through MS Paint

MS Paint supports the formatting options available in Microsoft Word. To change your word document to a JPEG file, you can copy your contents to MS Paint and then save it as a JPEG file.

Follow these steps to save your Word DOC as JPEG:

Open your word doc and use the shortcut Ctrl + A to select all items. Copy the content (Ctrl + C) Open MS Paint. Use the shortcut Ctrl + V to paste the content.

Save the image (Ctrl + S) Next to Save as type, select the drop-down menu. Click JPEG and navigate to the location you want to save your file in.

Select Save.

Use Online Converters

You can also use online converters to change your files to jpeg. You could browse for any online converter from your browser to save your doc file as JPEG. However, keep your antivirus software on, as using any third-party converter can infect your system with malware.

Simply upload your file, convert it, then download the new JPEG file.

Why Use JPEG File Format?

The Joint Photographic Experts Group (JPEG) file format is one of the most preferred file types for images. The file format is mostly used while sharing images as it is compatible in size while preserving relatively good quality.

If you’re interested, some of the prime features of the JPEG file that make it so likable are listed below: