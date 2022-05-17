Scanning documents is an important step to making a digital copy of your documents. This saves your important physical documents and files from getting lost. Furthermore, it is also easier to organize a scanned document.

So, how do you scan a document? And what if you want to send it over an email?

In this article, we have covered different methods you can use to scan documents so that you can email them.

Before You Begin

Before you scan the documents, there are certain things to keep in mind such as the position of the document/ phone camera, scanner settings, PC-scanner connection, etc.

Don’t worry, you can easily make the scan process smoother with the tips and tricks mentioned below.

Place the document appropriately: For the scanner to work properly, place your document facing downwards. Furthermore, remove any binding or staples that can scratch the scanner surface.

Hold the camera properly: If you are using a mobile device to scan the document, hold the camera parallel to the document without tilting the phone for better results.

Adjust the settings: While scanning the document, adjust all the settings like color, DPI (Dots Per Inch), pages, image type, resolution, etc.

Check if the PC is connected to the scanner: Before using the scanner with a PC, check if they are connected properly, and you can access the scanner settings from your PC.

How to Scan Documents to Email

Even though some scanners provide the option to scan and email the document, some do not. Therefore, you can use mobile devices or computers to scan and thereafter email them.

Scan and Email Documents on Mobile Devices

Mobile phones come in handy when you don’t have a scanner nearby or need to scan a document without a computer. So, here’s how you can scan documents using mobile phones on both Android and iPhone.

On Android

Since every Android phone comes pre-installed with a Google Drive app, you can use it to scan and email your documents. Here’s how you can do it.

First of all, open the Google Drive app on your Android device. Then, click on the plus icon in the bottom right corner. Next, tap on the Scan option.

Tap the Capture button to take a picture of the document. When done, tap on the little tick icon in the bottom right corner. If you want to take multiple pictures, tap on the little plus icon. Give a desired name to the scanned document and tap Save. Now, to send the scanned document copy, tap on the three dots in the top right corner and tap on the Share option.

Under the People field, type the recipient’s email address.

Finally, tap the Send icon next to the three dots.

Note: The Google Drive app works fine for scanning documents. However, if you want additional editing features such as multiple file formats, OCR, and filters, you can try other third-party apps that are specifically made for scan purposes.

On iPhone

The iPhone already contains a scan feature for documents. You can access it in the Notes app. Here’s how you can use it.

Open the Notes app. Tap the Create new note icon on the bottom right corner. Tap anywhere on the Notes field, and a pop-up appears from the bottom of the screen. Now, tap on the little camera icon and select the Scan Documents option.

Then, place the phone over the document which you want to scan. If your camera is in Auto Mode, the app will automatically turn yellow and take the photo. Otherwise, scan the document manually by tapping the Shutter button. Furthermore, you can drag the corners to adjust the scanned document. Then, tap Save from the top right corner. Tap the Share icon on the top corner and tap on the Mail option. Fill out the fields and tap on Send.

Scan and Email Documents on the Desktop

If you use a Windows or Mac, here’s how you can scan and email documents.

On Windows

First, connect a scanner to your PC. Then, press the Windows + S to open the search bar and type Windows Fax and Scan. Next, click on the Windows Fax and Scan app. Now, on the bottom left corner, click on New scan. If you have multiple scanners connected, click on the Change button and select the right scanner. Click to expand the dropdown next to the Profile field and select the Documents option. Similarly, change the other settings according to your preference.

When ready, click on the Scan button. Wait for the scan to complete and when done, click on Forward as Email from the top center. Finally, fill out the necessary field for the email and click on Send.

On Mac

Turn on the scanner and connect it to the Mac. Place the document facing downwards on the scanner. On the top left corner, click on the Apple logo. Navigate to Preferences > Printers & Scanners. Next, click on the little plus icon on the bottom left of the screen. Now, select your scanner and click on the Add button. Then, under the Scan tab, click on Open Scanner. Choose the save destination for the document and click on Scan to start the scanning process.

Related Questions

Why Is My PC Not Detecting the Scanner on the Windows Fax and Scan App?

You can use the troubleshooter on Windows to solve all your printer/scanner issues. Here’s how you can do it.

Press Windows + I key to open Settings app. Go to Devices > Printers & Scanners. Now, look for the Run the troubleshooter on the right side under the Related settings section. Then, follow the on-screen instructions to apply the suggested fixes.

How Do I Add a Signature to the Scanned Document on My iPhone?

You may want to add a signature to a scanned document to ensure the recipient that it’s coming from an authorized source. Here’s how you can add the signature on your iPhone.