Whether you want to start a video call right away or schedule it for a later date in advance, Google Meet allows both options.

To schedule a Google Meet meeting ahead of time, you can use the calendar. It allows you to specify the exact date and time of the meeting that will happen in the future. Also, you can choose to repeat the schedule daily, weekly, or any other time you specify.

So, without further ado, let’s get right into the article to learn how you can use Google Meet to schedule a meeting.

How to Schedule a Google Meet?

Even though there are various ways to start a meeting, you can schedule it only with Google Calendar.

Luckily, Google Calendar is available on multiple platforms. For example, you can use the app itself, on Gmail, or from a browser.

Using Google Calendar

You can directly use Google Calendar to schedule a Google Meet meeting on both desktop and mobile devices. However, you must be signed in to your Google account before using it.

Also, you need to download the Calendar app if you are using a mobile device.

On Desktop

Open a browser and head over to Google Calendar’s official site. Click the Create button in the top-left corner and select the Event option.

Then, fill in the details and choose the options according to your preferences. Find a Time : Select a preferred time slot and extend it from the bottom to specify the duration. Alternatively, click the clock icon below the Add title section to specify the date and time of the meeting manually.

Also, select the Does not repeat option to conduct the meeting only once. Otherwise, select Weekly, Daily, or Custom to schedule the meeting automatically at a particular time.

: Select a preferred time slot and extend it from the bottom to specify the duration. Alternatively, click the clock icon below the Add title section to specify the date and time of the meeting manually. Also, select the Does not repeat option to conduct the meeting only once. Otherwise, select Weekly, Daily, or Custom to schedule the meeting automatically at a particular time. Add Google Meet Video Conferencing : Click this button to add all the meeting details, and click the Join with Google Meet button that appears afterward to start the meeting immediately.

: Click this button to add all the meeting details, and click the Join with Google Meet button that appears afterward to start the meeting immediately. Add Guests : Add the email of your meeting attendees. After adding a guest, you can allow them to invite other people to your meeting by checking the Invite others option.

: Add the email of your meeting attendees. After adding a guest, you can allow them to invite other people to your meeting by checking the Invite others option. Add Description : A short description of your event.

: A short description of your event. Add Notification: Choose this option to get notified before a specific time of the meeting.

Click the Save button when done.

On Mobile Devices (Android and iOS)

Open the Calendar app. Tap the plus icon in the bottom-right corner.

Select the Event option.

Most of the calendar options available on desktop are also available on mobile. So, choose them according to your preferences. And tap Add people to insert the emails of your participants.

Tap Save in the top-right corner.

Using the Google Meet App

While there isn’t a desktop app separately made for Google Meet, you can use its web app on the browser.

Alternatively, you could also install the Progressive Web App (PWA) for Google Meet if you are using the Chrome browser. For this,

Go to the Google Meet official site. Click the Install Google Meet icon next to the share icon at the end of the URL bar.



In the case of mobile devices, you have the “Meet” app to schedule a google meet meeting.

On Desktop (Web App)

Make sure you are signed in to your Google account. Then, head over to the Google Meet official site. Alternatively, you can click the grid icon (9 dots) next to your google account profile on the Google homepage. Then, select the Meet option. Now, click the New meeting button.

Select the Schedule in Google Calendar option to schedule your meeting on Google Calendar.

Fill in the necessary details (date, time, guest email, etc.) similarly to the calendar app.

Click Save and select Send to send invitation emails to guests.

On Mobile Devices

Launch the Google Meet app. Tap the New meeting button in the top-left corner. Now, choose the Schedule in the Google Calendar option that appears from the bottom screen.

Fill in the meeting details according to your preferences.

Tap Save.

Using the Gmail App

On Gmail, you don’t only get to access all your emails but also access Google Meet and use the calendar to schedule your meeting.

Likewise, you have Google Meet already integrated into your Gmail app for mobile devices.

To use the Google Calendar on Gmail (Desktop web app) and then schedule a meeting on Google Meeting,

On Desktop

Sign in to your google/Gmail account and go to its homepage. Now, click the Calendar icon in the right sidebar.

Then, click Create an event in the bottom-right corner of the Calendar window. If you don’t see it, click the three vertical dots icon next to Today and select Schedule.

Next, you are presented with options similar to the Google Calendar method. Fill them out according to your preferences.

Click Save when done.

On Mobile devices (Android and iOS)

Open the Gmail app. Click the Meet icon next to Inbox at the bottom, and you can schedule the meeting exactly like the mobile app version of Meet, as mentioned in the above section.





Related Questions

How Many Participants Can Join the Meeting?

Along with the host, 100 people can join the meeting on Google Meet for an hour, which is available with the free google account. You can subscribe to Google Workspace or the G-suite for more features and duration.

How Can People Join the Meeting?

Once you add their emails to the guest list on Google Calendar, they will receive the meeting link on their Gmail inbox/calendar. From there, they can click the link and join the meeting whenever it takes place.