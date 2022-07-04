How to Schedule a Text on Your Phone

Are you also someone who tends to miss wishing happy birthday to friends/family at midnight? If yes, a scheduled text is the key secret. Simply set the date and time on an important message ahead of time, and you’ll always have a good reputation among your peers.

Whether you use an Android or an iPhone, the methods to schedule a text can vary. So, without further ado, let’s get into more details on how you can do just that.

How to Schedule a Text on Android?

Even on Android, there are different ways to schedule a text depending on your phone’s model. However, if you use the standard Google Messages, it’s effortless to schedule a text.

Using Google Messages

Google Messages is the default messaging app on most Android phones. You are going to in a treat for this since this handy feature is free on Google Messages and is easy to use. Here’s how you can use it:

Open Messages and tap on any conversation. Start typing a message but don’t press Send just yet. Long-press on the Send option until you can notice the pop-up menu for Schedule Send.

Select your desired time or even pick a custom date and time from the calendar.

Tap on Next. Now, you can view a tiny clock icon on the Send button, which denotes that it is a scheduled text. Press Send.



The recipient will receive your message at your selected time.

Using Samsung Messages

If you use a Samsung phone, you can also use its default messaging app to schedule your texts. Here’s how you can do it:

Open Samsung Messages and start creating a new text. Tap on the tiny arrow icon on the left side of the text field. Now, select the + plus icon. From the listed options, tap on Schedule Message. You can also select your preferred time and data.

Then, tap on Done.

Via Third-Party Apps

If you’d like to try out some other more interesting ways to send a scheduled text, you can try out a few third-party apps. You might also find more exciting features in such apps.

SMS Organizer by Microsoft

One such free app you can try to schedule your texts is SMS Organizer. Although using third-party apps can be risky, SMS Organizer is safe to use since it’s from the Microsoft Garage project. Besides scheduling your messages, you can also use it for other benefits like:

Best Discount Offer Alerts

Automatic Reminders

Saves private info, like your bank and wallet details

Conserves Battery

Customization options, and more.

You can also try out other third-party apps, like Pulse, Schedule SMS, and Do It Later.

How to Schedule a Text on iPhone?

Unfortunately, unlike Android, you can’t schedule a text on the iPhone’s default messaging app. Nevertheless, there are still a few workarounds.

Using Shortcuts

One trick you can try on your iPhone to schedule texts is through the Shortcuts app. This fun app lets you customize various actions to optimize your iPhone for more personalized use. Similarly, you can set a command to send a scheduled text by following these steps:

Note: It’s important for your iOS to be running on at least iOS 13 or more. If you have an older version of iOS, you can install the Shortcuts app from the App Store.

Open Shortcuts. Tap on the Automation tab next to My Shortcuts. Tap on the Create Personal Automation option.

Select the Time of Day option and set it to your desired time. You’ll also need to choose how you want to repeat this action.

Now, tap on Next. Tap on Add Action.

Select any individual from your Contacts and tap on Next. Tap on the Messages box and enter your personal message.

Tap on Next to proceed. You can turn on or off the Ask Before Running option based on your preference. Tap on Done.

Using Apple Calendar or Google Calendar

Although you can’t directly send a scheduled text using either Apple or Google Calendar, you can still use them to schedule the task. Open any calendar and select your desired date and time. Schedule an event/task like, “Send a message to.”

Via Reminder/Alarm

Other simple ways to schedule the task of sending a text are through the Reminder app or Alarm. Simply add a reminder with a specific time along with any notes. You can do the same on the Alarm app by setting a time beforehand to send a text.

Using third-party apps

If you don’t want to set up a shortcut or want to try other options, you can try several third-party apps, like Scheduled, Kyew, or Reminderbase.

Can I Schedule a Text on a PC?

There is no direct way to schedule an SMS from a computer. However, there are several third-party apps available that can do the job for you. You can try some apps, like TextSpot, MessageDesk, or TextMagic.

On Gmail

Click on the Compose icon to start a new message and select a recipient. Now, click on the tiny downward-pointing arrow beside the Send button. Select the Schedule Send option.

Pick your desired date and time. Click on OK.

On the Outlook App

Compose an email and click on the Options tab from the header menu. Click on Delay Delivery. Next to the box that says Do not deliver before, select your preferred date and time. Click on Close and then select Send.

How to Edit a Scheduled message on Google Messages?

Even if you’ve already scheduled a text on Google Messages, you can thankfully still edit or delete it to make any corrections. Here’s how you can do it: