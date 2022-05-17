The email scheduling feature allows flexibility for sending emails. You can create an email now and set it to be delivered at a specific time and date in the future. This can be really helpful if you need to send a lot of emails but don’t always have time to do so.

Nowadays, most major email services have a scheduling feature, and Outlook is one of them. It’s relatively easier to schedule an email in Outlook.

Follow the article through the end to learn how to schedule an email in Outlook.

Why Schedule an Email?

Sometimes sending an email at the right time is necessary to increase the impact of the email. But you might not always be available at the right time to send those emails. Or, with a lot of things going around, you might sometimes be unable to send emails at the right time.

Break the time zone barrier between the sender and the receiver from different places.

Make sure the email gets delivered at the appropriate time.

Make sure you don’t forget to send an email later.

Save time by sending all the emails at once. In such a case, the email scheduling feature comes in handy. Besides these, here are some other reasons where scheduling email can be helpful:

Schedule an Email in Outlook

You can use the Outlook desktop app or the web version to schedule emails. However, the email scheduling feature is not available on the Outlook application for android and ios devices.

Follow the steps discussed below to schedule an email in Outlook.

Schedule Email in Outlook Via Web Version

The web version of Outlook is very simple and easy to use. You can easily schedule an email in Outlook using it. If you’re using the web version, follow the steps below to schedule an email in Outlook:

Go to outlook.com on your browser. Sign in to your account Compose your email. Click on the downward arrow beside Send. Select Send later.

Click on custom time to set the date and time you want the email to be sent

Click on Send

The email will then be moved to the Drafts folder until the delivery.

Schedule Email in Outlook Through Windows App

You probably use the Outlook app if you send a lot of emails. It’s easy to access and is already available on almost every Windows device.

You can use the Outlook app for Windows to schedule emails. Go through the steps below to do so:

Open the Outlook app on your PC Compose an email Switch to the Options tab Select Delay Delivery

Set the time and date on Do not deliver before

Click close and hit the Send button

Unlike the web version, the email will reside in the Outbox folder until the delivery time. If you ever change your mind regarding the delivery date, you can go to Outbox and modify it.

Schedule Email in Outlook on Mac App

Similar to Windows, Mac also has a dedicated Outlook program. And you can also schedule email using it, but the steps are different than the Windows application.

Follow the steps mentioned below to schedule an email using the Outlook application on Mac:

Open the app Create a New email Click the down arrow icon beside Send Click on Send later

Enter the time and date to send the email

Hit Send

Note: Scheduling feature is not available via outlook app in mac when used with gmail or yahoo. Make sure to use outlook mail to use this feature.

On Android and iOS

You can also use the web version of Outlook to schedule an email on smartphones, but there’s a trick to it. You need to switch the web page to desktop mode to access the email scheduling feature.

Every smartphone browser allows you to switch to desktop mode. Follow the steps below to switch your browser to desktop mode:

Open your browser Go to Outlook.com Click on the menu icon of your browser in the top right corner Locate and select the Request Desktop Site



For Safari, click on the AA icon and choose Request Desktop Website.

Now follow the steps mentioned in the above section to schedule an email using the web version.

How Can I Modify The Scheduled Time and Date of an Email in Outlook?

The scheduled email resides in different folders based on where you’re using Outlook from. You need to go to the respective folder to modify the already set time and date of a scheduled email.

The scheduled email stays in the Drafts folder on the Web version. Whereas on the Desktop app, it stays in the Outbox folder.

To modify the scheduled time and date of the already scheduled email, go through the steps below, respective to the method you use:

On Web Version

Mentioned below are the steps to modify scheduled email in Outlook on the web version:

Go to outlook.com Navigate to the Drafts folder Select the email you want to modify

Click on the pencil icon Select Modify Email.



Like scheduling a mail, you can now make changes to your email if you want.

On Desktop App

Follow the steps below to modify scheduled email using the desktop app:

Open the Outlook app Go to the Outbox folder Double click the email you want to modify

From the top panel, click on Options Click on three dots and select Delay Delivery On Do not deliver before option, set the new time and date Hit close and click Send

On Mac App

To edit scheduled email in Mac: