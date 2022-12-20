In situations where you want Gmail to automatically send mails at a specific date/time in your absence, you can schedule them for a later date in Gmail.

With this feature, you can even schedule to send them automatically even before days, months, or even a whole year. For instance, you can wish a person Happy Birthday at the exact time and date without manually clicking the Send button.

How to Schedule Email in Gmail

While you can schedule multiple emails in Gmail, you can only do so before you reach a limit of hundred emails. Other than that, you simply click the Schedule send and choose a preferred date/time on any Gmail version you are using (app/web).

On Desktop

Open a browser and log in to your Gmail account. Compose a new email or open any other saved email you want to schedule. You can also schedule an email you want to forward. On the New Message window prompt, click the down arrow next to the Send button. Click Schedule send.

Select one of the available options. Or, click Pick date & time to choose a custom time.

Choose one of the preferred dates and times. Click Schedule send.



On Mobile App (Android and iOS)

Open the Gmail app. Tap the pencil icon to compose a new message and schedule it for later. Then, fill in the necessary fields. When done, tap the three vertical dots in the top right corner.

Select the Schedule send option.

To schedule an email in the Drafts folder, tap the hamburger menu in the top left corner and open a message inside Drafts. Choose one of the available presets and tap OK on the next message prompt. Alternatively, tap Pick date & time to specify a custom date and time.

Tap Schedule send and OK on the following prompts.

How to Cancel Scheduled Mail?

Immediately after sending the scheduled mail, you can tap/click the Undo option to cancel or recall the scheduled mail. If you missed it, you can still edit or cancel the mail, but do it before the scheduled time.

On Desktop

Click the Scheduled folder in the left sidebar. If you can’t see it, click the hamburger menu to expand the sidebar.

Then, select the message you want to edit or cancel. Click the Cancel send to stop the mail.

To cancel all the scheduled emails at once, go to the Scheduled folder and click the checkbox above the message. Then, click Cancel send.



Note: After you cancel the scheduled mail, it will be saved as a draft and remain in your Drafts folder.

On Mobile