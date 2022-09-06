Did you want to call a remote meeting to discuss something important? Microsoft Teams is a great communication platform for students and professionals. The free and premium versions allow you to schedule and host meetings; however, the free version has limitations.

As everything has switched to being digital, it can be a challenge adjusting to everything this quick. Keeping that in mind, we have created this guide on how you can schedule Microsoft Teams meetings. Stick with us as we explain the different methods you can refer to depending on your version of Microsoft Teams!

How to Schedule Microsoft Teams Meeting?

You can schedule meetings from your Outlook or the Microsoft Teams application. To schedule meetings from Outlook, you must own the Teams for Work or School version. If you own a free subscription to Teams, you can use the Microsoft Teams application to schedule your meeting.

Teams lets you schedule meetings for both the members and non-members of a channel. You could even schedule meetings with external contacts using their email addresses.

Through Microsoft Teams

The other way you could schedule meetings is from the Microsoft Teams application. You can choose from three methods to schedule meetings in the Teams application. These methods include scheduling from Calendar, Chat, and Channel.

If you own the free version of MS Teams, you need to call in a meeting from Calendar on Teams. Scheduling meetings from Chat and Channel are premium features, and you may only use these if you’ve been added to or have created an organization.

Using Calendar

This is the go-to method for many Teams users who like to schedule meetings from the Teams app. If you find this method convenient, follow these steps to call a Teams meeting:

Open the application for MS Teams. From the sidebar, click on the Calendar icon. Select the New meeting button on the top-right corner of the window.

On the New Meeting details, enter these details: Add Title : Give your meeting a title. We recommend keeping the name concise.

: Give your meeting a title. We recommend keeping the name concise. Enter Name, Email, or Phone Number : As the name suggests, add participants to your meeting. If the participant is from your organization, enter their username. If not, enter their email address or their phone number.

: As the name suggests, add participants to your meeting. If the participant is from your organization, enter their username. If not, enter their email address or their phone number. Start Time / End Time : Enter the start date and time for your meeting in the detail boxes on the left side of the arrow. To add an end time, enter the details on the right side of the arrow. If the meeting lasts all day, toggle the slider for All day .

/ : Enter the start date and time for your meeting in the detail boxes on the left side of the arrow. To add an end time, enter the details on the right side of the arrow. If the meeting lasts all day, toggle the slider for . Repeat : Specify if you want the meeting to repeat.

: Specify if you want the meeting to repeat. Add Location : For on-site attendees, enter the venue for the meeting.

: For on-site attendees, enter the venue for the meeting. Type Details for This New Meeting: Add a description discussing the agenda of your meeting. You can also use the formatting option for the meeting description.



Click on Save in the top-right corner.

Using Channel

You can call a channel meeting from the paid subscription of MS Teams. Follow along with these steps to schedule a meeting in a specific channel on Teams:

Launch the MS Teams app. Head to Teams from the sidebar to your left.

Choose a group from your organization. Select the channel you want to start a meeting with. Drop the menu down for Meet > Schedule a meeting.

Enter the meeting details. If you wish for assistance, refer to the meeting details mentioned under starting a meeting from Calendar. Click Send.

Via Chat

If you wish to schedule a personal meeting with someone from your organization, you can do so from the Chat section in Microsoft Teams. As we’ve already mentioned, this premium feature is not available in the free version of the Teams app.

Here are the steps you can follow to set a one-on-one meeting with your colleague on MS Teams:

Open the MS Teams app. From the sidebar, hop on to Chat. Scroll down and select the individual you want to start a meeting with. Under Type a new message, from the options, select the seventh option from the left.

Enter the details, then send them an invitation.

Through Outlook

If you own the Teams for Work or School version of MS Teams, you could schedule meetings from Outlook. You can schedule meetings from either version, application, or web. Nevertheless, remember that you need to own the Office 365 version to use the latest application version of Outlook. The web version is free to use.

Below, we have listed the steps to schedule a meeting from both the application and web versions of Outlook. Refer to either of the methods according to your preference.

On Application

If you own the Office 365 version, you could easily call a Teams meeting from the Outlook app. Follow these steps to schedule a meeting from the Outlook app:

Open the Outlook app. From the sidebar to your left, select the Calendar icon. On the Home ribbon, select the option for New Teams Meeting.

This should open a window where you can fill in these details: Title : Give your meeting a name. Try to keep it short yet informative.

: Give your meeting a name. Try to keep it short yet informative. Required / Optional : Enter the name of the attendees accordingly. If you wish to invite external contacts, enter their e-mail address.

/ : Enter the name of the attendees accordingly. If you wish to invite external contacts, enter their e-mail address. Start Time : Click on the calendar icon to pick a date for the meeting. To choose the start time, select the drop-down menu next to it. If you do not wish to add an end time, select the box next to All day .

: Click on the calendar icon to pick a date for the meeting. To choose the start time, select the drop-down menu next to it. If you do not wish to add an end time, select the box next to . End Time : Similar to adding a Start time, add an end time to your meeting.

: Similar to adding a Start time, add an end time to your meeting. Location: If you have members meeting on-site, you can add a location to the details.



Click on Send on the left.

On Web-version

You can also use the web version of Outlook to schedule a Teams meeting. This can be an amazing alternative when you cannot use the Outlook app or if you do not own the Office 365 version.

Here are the steps you can refer to schedule a meeting from the web version of Outlook:

Launch your browser and head to Outlook. From the Outlook window, select the Calendar icon on your left.

Click on the New event button.

From the pop-up, click on More options in the bottom-right corner. On the new window, add the following details:

Add a Title : Give your meeting a short yet informative name.

: Give your meeting a short yet informative name. Invite Attendees : Enter the name of the attendees you wish to add to the meeting. If the attendees ate external, mention their emails. If you want to add required/optional attendees, click Optional on the right.

: Enter the name of the attendees you wish to add to the meeting. If the attendees ate external, mention their emails. If you want to add required/optional attendees, click on the right. Start Time : Enter the date and time you want the meeting to start. If the meeting is to last the entire day, toggle the slider next to All day .

: Enter the date and time you want the meeting to start. If the meeting is to last the entire day, toggle the slider next to . End Time : Mention the date and time the meeting will end.

: Mention the date and time the meeting will end. Search for A Location : This option is if some attendees meet in person. Specify a room they can meet. In the same section, toggle on Teams meeting .

: This option is if some attendees meet in person. Specify a room they can meet. In the same section, toggle on . Reminder : If you want attendees to get a notification before the meeting, select the time for the reminder. Choose Don’t remind me if you do not wish to get reminded.

: If you want attendees to get a notification before the meeting, select the time for the reminder. Choose if you do not wish to get reminded. Description: Enter a few agendas you will be discussing in the meeting.

