Screen mirroring is a handy feature that lets you cast your iPhone screen to the TV. Originating as Airplay, the feature is now updated and known as Airplay 2. It is available on most Apple devices and easily helps connect your iPhone to Samsung TV.

Screen mirroring your iPhone to your Samsung TV is a hassle-free process and you can do it easily through the built-in TV settings or using a lightning digital AV adapter.

How to Screen Mirror iPhone to Samsung TV?

Before you start, remember your TV must be compatible with this feature. As per Samsung, if you have a TV model later than 2018, you can use this feature.

Below is a step-by-step guide on turning on screen mirroring on your TV and iPhone.

Step 1: Turning On Screen Mirroring on Samsung TV

You should first turn on the feature on your TV, then only proceed with your iPhone. In most Samsung TVs, the feature is known as Airplay. You should also be aware that you should connect the iPhone and TV to the same Wi-Fi to use the feature.

Follow the steps to turn on screen mirroring on your TV:

Go to the home screen of your TV. From the lower bar of your home screen, navigate to the leftmost part and choose Settings.

On the Settings window, move down and select General. Move to the right and then select Apple Airplay Settings.

On the next screen, select Airplay. Turn it on.

Also, select Require Code and set it to First Time Only. With this feature, you need to use the code only the first time you pair your iPhone with the TV. You can also set it to ask for the code every time you need to pair.



Step 2: Turning On Screen Mirroring on iPhone

After you have turned on Airplay on your TV, now it’s time to turn it on on your iPhone. You can use multiple methods to turn on the Airplay on your TV.

You can use the necessary method as per your preference and availability. Some of them are discussed below:

From Control Center

When you turn on screen mirroring from the control center, the entire content on your iPhone screen will be projected to the TV.

Unlock your iPhone. While on the home screen, take your finger to top-right of the screen and drag it down. It will open Control Center. If you have an iPhone earlier than iPhone X, you need to drag it from the bottom center of the screen. From the list of icons, tap screen mirroring icon (that seems like intersecting rectangles). It will pop up a list of devices available for casting.

Tap over the Samsung TV you want to cast to. It will ask you to enter a code for pairing. Enter the code shown on your TV into your iPhone.

Once the pairing is completed, your iPhone is set to project on your TV.

From Applications

If you don’t want to project your iPhone’s entire screen, you can also project the app-specific screens. Apps on your iPhone like Photos and HBO Max have an integrated Airplay feature, and you can project its screen only to the TV.

Here, I will take an example of a Photos app for your reference:

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone. Open the album or photo you wish to screen mirror. Tap the Share icon located at the bottom of the screen.

In the next popup, scroll down and tap Airplay.

Now select your Samsung TV and complete pairing with your iPhone. It will now start mirroring the selected app screen on your TV.

Using Third-party Softwares

If sharing screen from the specific app or the control center does not work, you can also use third-party software like Samsung Smart View or AirDroid Cast that helps to mirror your iPhone screen to the TV hassle-free. Simply download the apps and follow the on-screen instructions to pair your TV and iPhone, and you are all set to go.

Once you complete the casting, you can also turn off the screen mirroring easily.

Note: You can also use a lightning digital AV cable that utilizes the HDMI port to connect your iPhone and Samsung TV. It could be handy if you could not pair your TV and iPhone using the discussed methods.

What to Do if Screen Mirroring Does Not Mirror Your iPhone Screen to TV?

If you cannot cast iPhone to your Samsung TV, you can apply some fixes so that it starts working again. As a preliminary fix, you can try restarting your TV and iPhone. But before that, please verify that your TV is compatible with Airplay. You can learn about it from your TV manual or Samsung’s official website.

Then make sure your TV and iPhone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Consider reducing the distance between your phone and TV for a strong connection. Also, you can try updating your Samsung TV’s firmware, as outdated firmware can sometimes cause casting issues.

You can also check out our comprehensive guide to know more about why screen mirroring is not working on your Samsung TV.