Screen mirroring to Fire TV stick is easy for android or windows-based devices. As the Amazon FireStick is built on a forked version of Android, all we need is to tap a few buttons to screen mirror.

However, iOS devices aren’t natively compatible with a FireStick. The only alternatives are to go for third-party applications which act as a mediator between the two devices.

Follow the steps below and mirror the screen from any Window/ Andriod/ IOS device to the FireStick interface easily.

How to Screen Mirror on Firestick?

We have compiled a list of ways how we can mirror our device screen on the FireStick interface. Before moving on to the specific steps for your device, make sure to follow the preliminary step stated below.

Get Firestick Ready for Screen Mirroring

The first step is to make sure both devices are in the same Wi-Fi network and the same band. If you use a dual-band router, please ensure both devices connect to the same band.

This means if the FireStick is connected to a 2.4 GHz, the device intended to project content onto the FireStick should also be in the same 2.4 GHz band.

Go to the home page of the FireStick interface and select the settings option located on the top. Under settings, select Network Once a list of WIFI connections shows up (might also be one Wi-Fi), select your Wi-Fi connection. Once this is done, go back to the starting section of the FireStick interface. Press and hold the home button (button with the house icon) for a few seconds on your FireStick remote. A pop-up menu will show, choose Mirroring. Your device should show a page titled Display Mirroring. Under this page, the designated name of the firestick will be displayed. Eg: XTZ Fire TV. Once this section pops up, we are ready to mirror the screen. Do not do touch any button as it will exit the display mirroring section.

Mirror Android Screen on Firestick

Follow the steps below for android devices. These steps are stated for connecting Android devices to FireStick for screen mirroring. Please configure the FireStick first with the steps stated above and then only follow the steps stated below.

Go to the quick settings of android devices by swiping down on the upper section of the device and selecting the WIFI icon. A list of connections should show up, select the same Wi-Fi with the same band that is selected on the FireStick. Go to the settings menu of your device and try to find options like Screen Sharing, Cast, Mirror cast, Miracast, SmartView, Wireless Projection, etc. Some android devices will have an additional Enable wireless display option that we need to enable for screen mirroring. Check your device if this option is available.

Alternatively, open your quick setting menu by swiping down from the top of the screen. Try to find the options stated above. Click on the cast option on your android device. The device will start searching for a device to connect to. Once the name of the FireStick pops up, tap on it to connect. The screen mirroring should work now.

In the event, the above mirroring steps don’t work for you, the only option is to use third-party apps like Airscreen, Allcast, Screen Mirroring for Fire TV, etc.

The mirroring generally shows a vertical picture on the TV, try rotating your android device and check if it goes to landscape mode. If it doesn’t, get to the quick settings/ control center again and find an option called lock orientation and tap it off.

Mirror Windows Screen on Firestick

These steps are centered on windows 10 and 11. Please follow the steps stated below after enabling mirroring on the FireStick interface.

On Windows 10

On Windows devices, in the bottom right corner, you should see a WIFI icon. Click on it and select the WIFI connection that the FireStick is connected to. Click on the notification section on the bottom right section of the Taskbar. Click on expand and find / select Project. Under Project, choose duplicate. Select Connect to a wireless display. A list of wireless displays might show up, choose the name of your FireStick.

On Windows 11

Click on the Wi-Fi icon on the bottom right corner of the screen and select the Wi-Fi connection that the FireStick is connected to. Press Windows Key + P to open the project section in the form of a pop-up box. This box will appear on the right bottom corner of the screen. Choose the project option Duplicate and select the More display setting located at the bottom of the pop-up box.

This will lead you to the system>display page. Find/select Multiple Display which will expand upon clicking. Choose Connect to a wireless display. Another pop-up will open called Cast, select the FireStick name. The two devices should now connect.

Mirror iPhone/iPad Screen on Firestick

iPhones need a third-party app installed to mirror screens on Firesticks. There are plenty of options available in the market. Some of the popular ones are Airplay, Air receiver, A Power Mirror, Air beam, etc.

These apps can be installed by searching them through the magnifying glass (search option) in the firestick interface. You may have to install the app on both devices to create sort of a bridge for screen mirroring.

Mirror Mac Screen on Firestick

Macs also need a third-party app to screen mirror on the firestick interface. There are plenty of apps available in the market like Airscreen, Air Reciever, Arpin Pro, Mirror for Fire TV, screen mirroring, Air Beam, etc.

Most screen mirroring apps compatible with firestick and mac needs to be downloaded on both devices to create a connection between them. In essence, it’s the apps that are connected to each other creating a bridge for screen mirroring.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Sound Come From the Tv or the Android/ IOS Device When Screen Mirroring?

The sound output is given from the TV once the screen mirroring process is complete. If the audio is not coming from the TV, redo the setup process. If you are using a third-party app and the issue persists, try with an alternative app.

Can We Use Firestick on a Non-smart Tv?

Yes, all that is required is an HDMI port where we plug in the firestick. The device has a separate operating system so, whether the TV is smart or not is irrelevant. In a way, Firestick can convert a non-smart TV into a smart TV.

Does Firestick Work in Old TVs?

Firestick is made for an HDMI input. The older TVs do not have an HDMI slot. So, a workaround for this can be using an HDMI to RCA/AV converter. These converters are easily found in the market. It generally costs around $10 to $20.