How to Screen Mirror to Your Roku TV?

With the Screen Mirroring feature, you can stream content from your PC or Mobile on your TV over Wi-Fi. Luckily, Roku users can access this feature as Roku TV has an inbuilt setting for screen mirroring and AirPlay.

You can enable this feature and get your Roku ready for screen mirroring with minor tweaks to the settings. If you are confused about screen mirroring your devices on Roku Tv, we will guide you with simple steps on how to do it.

How to Screen Mirror on Roku From Mobile?

If you use an Android device, you can screen mirror from the Screen Cast. Similarly, for iOS users, you can use AirPlay for screen mirroring on your Roku TV. But, you must connect both your screen mirroring devices and your Roku TV to the same WiFi network throughout the process. So, firstly, you can check the Wi-Fi network on your devices and then proceed with the steps given below.

On Android

If the screen Mirroring setting on your Roku TV is off, your mirroring device will not detect your Roku. Therefore, you need to turn it from the Settings first. You can also adjust screen mirroring device settings as per your preference.

Then, you can see your Roku devices list on your mobile and connect to start screen mirroring. Depending on your Android model, the term for Screen Mirroring might be different. For Instance, if you use a Samsung mobile, there is a “Smart View” for screen mirroring. Similarly, for some, there might be “Screen Cast.”

Check out the steps given below.

Step 1: Enable Screen Mirroring on Roku TV

Open Home Screen by pressing Home button on your remote Choose Settings

Scroll down and go to System > Screen Mirroring

Now, on Screen Mirroring mode, choose Prompt or Always Allow



Step 2: Connect Roku TV With Your Android

On your Home screen, using two fingers, Swipe down from the top of your screen Locate Screen Cast and tap on it

Your phone will start looking for available devices

Choose your Roku device



Once both your devices, i.e., Roku TV and your Android mobile, are connected, your mobile will start screen mirroring. Now, you can start playing your preferred content on your TV.

On iOS

Firstly, you must turn on both AirPlay and Fast TV Smart on your Roku TV to screen mirror from iOS devices. Then, you can connect them together and screen mirror from your iOS device. Here you can see the steps for it below.

Step 1: Turn on AirPlay and Fast TV Smart on Roku TV

On your remote, press Home button to open Home Screen Choose Settings

Click on Apple AirPlay and HomeKit

To turn on AirPlay, click on it once

Press Home button on remote to go back to Home Screen Select Settings > System > Power Choose Fast TV start Now, check the box for Enable ‘Fast TV start’



Step 2: Connect your Roku TV with iOS

Unlock your phone and stay on the Home screen For iPhone X and above, swipe down from the Upper-right corner of your screen For users having iPhone below X models, swipe up from the Center-bottom to the middle of your screen Then, tap on Screen Mirroring icon

Once you tap, your iOS device will start searching for available devices Tap on your Roku device from the list

Now, you will see the AirPlay passcode on your TV.

Enter the PIN on your mobile and tap OK After you pair them together, you can now screen mirror contents from your iOS devices to Roku TV.

If AirPlay is not working on your Roku TV, you can check out our other article to fix it.

How to Screen Mirror on Roku From a PC?

You must turn on Screen Mirroring and AirPlay on your Roku device first. You can check out the steps mentioned above to turn it on. However, if you have already enabled it before, you do not have to set it up again.

For Windows users, you can find the screen mirror on your Roku TV from the Duplicate option. Similarly, on Mac, you can share from AirPlay. Follow the given steps for Windows and Mac below.

On Windows

On your Windows 11, press Windows + P key for Project Menu Click on Duplicate and choose More Display Settings at the bottom

On Display, click on Multiple Displays Now, on Connect to a wireless display, select Connect

On the Cast pop-up, click on your Roku device to connect



On Mac