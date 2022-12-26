How to Screen Record on Android?

Whether you want to create a tutorial or save screen activity for later reference, screen recording makes it easy to do so. It is one of the most convenient tool for recording content.

There are several ways to record your mobile screen, but it depends on your Android phone model. If your device runs on Android 10 or higher versions, you have an in-built screen recording feature. Else, you need to rely on third-party apps.

Note: There are a few limitations to screen recording apps. For instance, you can’t record the screen on all apps and settings because of copyright issues. In some parts of the U.S., it’s actually illegal to record a personal conversation unless the other parties agree on it.

On Samsung

Samsung users using Android 10 or newer versions can easily record the screen. But, according to Samsung, they have only made this feature available to selected models. So, you need to check their supported devices list and find out if your device supports a screen recording feature.

Swipe down from the Top, and Swipe down again to see more shortcuts. Then, tap on the Screen recorder. (If you don’t see it, swipe to the Left again).

Before you start recording, you will see the options related to sound settings. None : Select None if you don’t want any sounds.

: Select None if you don’t want any sounds. Media : Select Media if you just want to record in-built sound.

: Select Media if you just want to record in-built sound. Media and Mic: Select these options if you want to record your voice and in-built media sounds.

Select these options if you want to record your voice and in-built media sounds. Show taps and touches: Toggle it on if you want to display what you have tapped and touched on the screen. Tap on Start recording and it will begin the countdown of three and will start recording afterward. You can also skip the countdown by tapping on the Skip countdown.

To stop the recording, Tap on the Square shape at the Top-right corner.

To see the screen-recorded file. Open Gallery > Go to albums > Screen recordings (or in recent albums).

On Google Pixel

If you are using a Google Pixel or other stock android devices like Asus, Motorola, Nokia, etc. the steps to screen record are almost similar due to similar custom UI.

Swipe down from the Top, you may need to swipe Down again to see more shortcuts. Then swipe to the left and you should see the Screen record option. Tap on it.

Before you start recording, you will see two options. Record audio : Tap on the recorded audio and it has the option to record the audio from only your device, microphone, or both.

: Tap on the recorded audio and it has the option to record the audio from only your device, microphone, or both. Show touches on screen: It will display the circle area that you touched. Tap on Start and it will start the countdown of 3 and will start recording afterward.

To stop the recording, swipe down from the Top and tap Stop. To see the screen-recorded file. Open Photos > Library > Movies.

On OnePlus

OnePlus added a screen recording feature back in 2019 with OxygenOS 9.5 (Android 10). As a reference, we have shown the steps using the OnePlus 8 with the Android 12 version.

Open the Control panel by swiping Down. Then swipe to the Left and you should see the Screen recording option. Tap on it.

Once you tap on it, it will immediately start recording the screen. To stop the recording, tap on the Square shape button on the screen.

To see the screen-recorded file. Open Gallery > Albums > Videos.

Using Third-Party Apps

If your phone doesn’t have an in-built screen recording feature, you can use third-party apps to record the screen. There are tons of apps you can install for free from the play store.

Some popular apps are AZ Screen recorder, ADV screen recorder, Mobizen screen recorder, etc. But, before you can start using the apps you are required to agree to the terms and conditions.

Customizing Screen Recording Settings

There are several instances when you need to change your screen recording settings. Most android manufacturers have the same steps to reach the screen recording settings but inside settings and features may differ. As a reference, we have shown the steps using a Samsung phone.