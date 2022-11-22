Screen recording is a very handy feature to capture activities you perform on your device. Many users use this feature as an educational tool or to share gameplay. Considering its popularity, Chromebook has integrated this feature into its operating system.

If you recently switched from a new operating system to a Chromebook and are not familiar with the screen recording feature on it, we have prepared a detailed guide on how to do it.

How to Screen Record on Chromebook?

The screen recording feature was reworked in ChromeOS version 89, along with the introduction of some other features. Now, the Screen record option has a dedicated spot on the menu since screen recording is much more common.

Using the In-Built Screen Recorder

ChromeOS has a built-in function to record your current screen. The inbuilt app is much easier to use and access. Follow these steps to learn how to screen record on your Chromebook:

Open the menu by clicking on the bottom right corner. Expand the menu by pressing the arrow. Press the Screen capture button. You can also directly launch this program by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Show Windows key.

Click the video icon located next to the camera icon.

A Bar will appear at the bottom of the screen with some recording controls. Select either Record full screen, partial screen, or a window. Fullscreen : To record the whole screen

: To record the whole screen Partial screen : To record a selected part of the screen

: To record a selected part of the screen Window: To record a specific window Press anywhere on the screen or Record to start recording your screen. When you see a countdown on the screen, it means that the recording is starting.

If you want to add your own audio to the screen recording, click on the Settings icon and toggle on the Record Microphone option. A red icon will appear on the bottom right part of the screen to let you know that the screen is currently recording. Press the red icon to stop the recording.



The recorded video file will be saved in the Downloads folder of your Chromebook. You can also open the folder by clicking on the notification that shows up when you finish the screen recording. To change the save location, follow these steps:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Show Windows key. Click on the settings icon.

Go to Select folder and choose your preferred location.

Using Screencast App

After ChromeOS version 104, Chromebook PC has a new app called Screencast. It is pre-installed and can be used to record your screen as well. You will also have to log in with your Google account to use this app. Any recording done with this app will save to Google Drive related to that account.

Screencast has several advantages over the built-in record feature. One of the most noticeable advantages is that it allows you to add a webcam recording alongside the recording screen. It also lets you draw over the recording video to highlight specific parts. These features make it convenient for the users to give more information to the viewers.

Launch the Screencast app. Press New Screencast.

Choose to Record full screen, partial screen, or a window.

The webcam and microphone are pre-enabled in this app. You can change these options by clicking the setting icon. After confirming your recording preferences, clicking anywhere will start recording your screen. Press the red icon to stop recording the screen.



Using Browser Extension

A Chromebook comes with a Pre-installed Chrome browser. You can add a browser extension to record your screen as well. The browser extension will add recording options to your browser, which you can use to record the screen. Follow these steps to add a browser extension:

Open the Chrome browser. Go to the Chrome Web Store.

Search for a Screen recording. Double-click on the extension you prefer. Check their reviews if you’re having trouble picking one. Press Add to Chrome.

Press Add extension on the pop-up.

You can access the extension features from the Extensions button next to the address bar.

Using Third-party Apps

There are plenty of apps that provide screen recording features for your Chromebook. Some apps may have some extra features that let you edit the recordings as well. You can download a screen recording app from the Playstore. If you’re not sure about which app to choose, check their review for a better insight into the app.

How to Take a Screenshot on Chromebook?

You can also take a screenshot with the built-in app. While the screen record function records the screen in real-time, a screenshot will capture an image of the screen. Similar to the screen recordings, screenshots will also get saved in the same location.

Here’s how you take a screenshot on a Chromebook: