how to screen record on windows 11

Sometimes you might need to capture whatever is on your screen at the moment. It could be a screenshot, a slideshow presentation, or a video.

You might be attending an online class and need to record the lecture for future reference. You might be a gamer who would like to upload their awesome play to YouTube. You could be a content creator who makes reaction videos or an instructor trying to record a demonstration.

No matter your reasons, you first need to know how you can actually record a screen on Windows 11. This article will guide you through a number of helpful methods to record

Recording Video

If your aim is to record a video, then we got you covered. There are a few different methods by which you can record a video in Windows 11. Please read on to learn about them all.

Use Xbox Game Bar

Xbox game bar is a utility built into Windows 11 that you can use to record videos on your screen. To use the Xbox game bar, follow these steps:

Press Win + G to launch the Xbox game bar The game bar consists of a few different widgets. On the Capture widget, find the Start Recording button

Press the Start Recording button This will launch the Capture Status widget Press the blue button on the Capture Status widget to stop recording

Alternately, you can also use Win + Alt + R keystroke to start and stop recording the screen with the Xbox game bar.

Tip: if the record button is grayed out or Win + Alt + R keystroke is not recording the screen, you probably have the desktop or file explorer on focus. Bring the program or application you want to record into focus by clicking on it and try again.

Use Microsoft Powerpoint

Screen recording has been a feature in Microsoft Powerpoint since at least version 2013 with Feb 16, 2015 update. To use this feature, please follow these steps:

Open a Blank Presentation in Powerpoint Go to the Insert tab and find the Media group (Alternatively, you can go to Record tab) Click on Screen recording

On the widget that has been populated on the top mid of your screen, click on Select Area

Click on Record To stop recording the screen any time, press Win + Shift + Q The recording will automatically be inserted into the Powerpoint slide. To save it, right-click on it and click on Save media as.

Choose a location to save the file, name it, then press enter.

Use Software Bundled With Discrete Graphics Card

If your computer has a discrete GPU installed in it, you might be able to use software bundled with the dGPU to record your screen.

NVidia provides Nvidia Geforce Experience software with supported GPUs that you can use to record your gameplay and screen. To launch Geforce Experience, press Alt + Z

Similarly, if you have a supported AMD GPU, you might be able to utilize the Recording feature in AMD Software Adrenaline edition to record your gameplay.

Use Third-Party apps

There are a few different third-party apps available in the market that are tailored to help you record your screen.

Bandicam is one such popular third-party screen recording software. However, it will only let you record in 10 minutes sessions at a time. It will also leave a watermark on the video

Another popular software that is hugely favored by streamers is OBS Studio. Primarily intended to stream videos, OBS studio also has a built-in recording feature that is very versatile.



Taking Screenshots

If you were simply trying to take screenshots of your screen, you can try the following methods.

Take a Screenshot Using Printscreen

To take a screenshot using PrintScreen, press the PrtSc button located on your keyboard. This will copy your entire screen and paste it into the clipboard. Now open an image editing software. Paint is a built-in software in Windows 11 that you could use.

Paste the content of the clipboard. You can either right-click and paste or use Ctrl + V keystroke.

Tip: You can use Alt + PrtSc keystroke to take a screenshot of only the currently active window instead of the entire screen.

Use Snip & Sketch (Snipping Tool)

Snipping tool is another handy utility first introduced in Windows Vista that you can use to take a screenshot. Unlike PrintScreen, this tool allows you to take a screenshot of any rectangular area you want, in addition to the entire screen. To use the Snipping Tool:

Method 1

Press Win + R and type snippingtool . Alternatively, you can use the search bar to launch it. Press on New Drag a window around your desired area Save the snip to your desired location

Method 2

You can use Win + Shift + S keystroke to launch Snip & Sketch. The UI is more minimalistic but has the same functionalities as using Method 1 above.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windows 11 Have a Screen Recorder?

Windows 11 does have a screen recorder built into the OS. The screen recording ability comes as a function of the Xbox game bar, which is a customizable gaming overlay built into Windows 11. Besides screen recording, it also provides widgets for controlling music, looking for a group, chatting with Xbox friends, sharing, etc

How Do I Record My Screen on Windows 11 With Sound?

By default, a recording screen with sound will be enabled in Windows 11. However, if your recordings are muted, it is possible that this setting has been turned off. To turn this back on, please follow these steps: