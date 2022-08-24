Taking full screenshots is very important nowadays because schools and offices all ask you for projects and portfolios with proof images. And cropped screenshots are not very convenient in these times because joining them again takes even more time.

But fortunately you have a choice to take full screenshots of the entire page so why not do so? Taking screenshots of the entire page saves time and it also looks good and professional.

In the article below, we have mentioned ways on how to screenshot an entire page on your browser and these work for both Windows and Mac.

Basic Screenshot Shortcuts For Your Device

If you want to take fast and raw screenshots of your screen then there is also a choice to use default screenshotting tool of your device

For Mac

Press Command + Shift + 3 for a full screenshot

+ + for a full screenshot Press Command + Shift + 4 for capturing parts of your screen

+ + for capturing parts of your screen Press Command + Shift + Space + 4 to capture a window or menu.

For Windows

Press on the prt sc button on your keyboard

button on your keyboard Press Windows + shift + S for snipping tool

How to Take Screenshot of Entire Page?

You can either use extensions or developer tools to take an entire page screenshot on Google Chrome. You can find several extensions on the Chrome Web Store and use which works the best for you.

Using In-Built Browser Settings

Most of the web browsers we use have inbuilt screenshot tools. These tools are very easy to use and do not require additional installations unlike extensions.

Use Developer Tools of Google Chrome

Google Chrome has a hidden built-in screenshot tool that most people are probably unaware of. With this tool, you can screenshot a full page, a node or an area of the browser.

But unfortunately, this tool does not give you a perfect screenshot of the entire browser. It is so because when you open the developer tools, 25% of your screen on the right side gets occupied by it. So, the remaining 75% of the screen gets resized and captured.

Nevertheless, we will tell you how to use the developer tools for taking a screenshot. Follow these steps to do so:

Open Chrome Open the website that you need to screenshot

Click on the three dots at the top right corner of the screen

Click on More Tools Go to Developer tools

On the right side pane that appears, click on the three dots. Click on Run Command

Beside Run, type screenshot Click on the Screenshot button next to Capture full size screenshot

The screenshot will be downloaded at the bottom of your screen Click on it to view your screenshot.

Use Built-In Tools of Firefox

Mozilla Firefox also has a built-in screenshot tool that gives you great screenshots. You can get a screenshot of not only what you see on the screen but the contents from the whole web page on one single screenshot image. Follow these steps to use the built-in screenshot tool of Firefox:

Open Firefox Open the website that you need to screenshot

Click on the three lines at the top right corner Click on More Tools Click on Customize Toolbar Click and drag the Screenshot Tool from the given list to your toolbar

Drop the screenshot tool Click on Done at the bottom of your page

Now click on the screenshot tool from the toolbar Click on Save Fullpage

Click on Download Go to the Downloads to view your screenshot

Use Web Capture of Edge

The screenshot tool of Microsoft Edge has two features: area capture and fullscreen capture. Here after you screenshot the page, you can also edit on the spot by using pencil and erasing. Here’s how to use the web capture tool of Microsoft Edge:

Open Edge Open the website you want to capture.

Click on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner Click on Web Capture. Use Shortcut: Ctrl + shift + S

Select Capture Full Page Click on the Save icon

Use Extensions

Extensions are one very helpful feature of web browsers. You can find different kinds of extensions for anything you ask for and the same goes for screenshotting extensions too. Different browsers have different types of extensions, but they do the same work for your browsers.