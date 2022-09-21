Whether it’s important information, an internet meme, or a fun video game, the screenshot feature comes handy to capture and save them for later.

The Print screen key on your Acer laptop is the simplest way to take a screenshot. This method, however, will capture your entire screen.

Luckily, there are other ways that can take the process a step further. You can screenshot a specific section, customize the capture (such as adding text, shapes or blurring some parts) and many more.

How to Screenshot on Acer Laptop?

Your Acer laptop is pre-installed with the Windows operating system. So, the following methods are intended for Window User. But, if you have installed macOS, you can refer to this guide.

Using Print Screen Key

The simplest method to take screenshots of your screen on Windows computers is by using the Print Screen key. The key is at the top right corner of the keyboard, and pressing it will take a screenshot of your whole screen.

Following are the Print Screen keys screenshot shortcuts:

Prnt Scrn : Take a screenshot of your whole screen.

: Take a screenshot of your whole screen. Windows + Prnt Scrn : Directly save your whole screen as an image.

: Directly save your whole screen as an image. Alt + Prnt Scrn: To screenshot the active window only.

The Prnt Scrn and Alt + Prnt Scrn keys will only save your screenshot in clipboard history and will not save it as an image file. You can then paste the image into ms paint and save it or use any other application to save the image from the clipboard.

The Windows + Prnt Scrn shortcut key will directly save your screenshot as an image file in the C:\Users\Username\Pictures\Screenshots folder.

Using the Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool is a screen capture application that comes pre-installed with Windows. It has quite a lot of functions, and you can use it to take screenshots in various ways.

Snipping Tool is available in Windows 11 and 10. However, Windows 11’s Snipping Tool was formerly called Snip & Sketch Tool in Windows 10. So, you should open Snip & Sketch in Windows 10.

Here’s how you can do it:

Open Snipping Tool from the start menu. Click on New to start taking a screenshot. (You can even set a delay time for your screenshot from the timer icon.)

From the small menu that pops up, you can use any option to take a screenshot to your liking.

After taking a screenshot, you can either edit the picture or directly save it by clicking on the floppy disk icon.

Alternatively, you can use the Windows + Shift + S shortcut key to directly open the small menu bar for taking a screenshot. However, this will not open the captured screenshot in the Snipping Tool but will save it in the clipboard. You can use the same method as above to save it as an image.

If you are curious about the four options in the menu bar while taking a screenshot from the Snipping tool, we’ve also got that covered.

Rectangular Snip : You can use it to take screenshots in rectangles or squares. You can use your mouse to define its width and height and where the rectangle is placed.

: You can use it to take screenshots in rectangles or squares. You can use your mouse to define its width and height and where the rectangle is placed. Freeform Snip : You can take screenshots with it by basically drawing around on your screen. However, with a mouse, it’s not as accurate as the others.

: You can take screenshots with it by basically drawing around on your screen. However, with a mouse, it’s not as accurate as the others. Window Snip : You can take screenshots of opened application windows. The Window Snip will automatically select the window if your mouse hovers over it, and clicking it will save a screenshot of that window.

: You can take screenshots of opened application windows. The Window Snip will automatically select the window if your mouse hovers over it, and clicking it will save a screenshot of that window. Fullscreen Snip: It takes a screenshot of your whole screen.

Using Xbox Game Bar

Another method of natively taking Screenshots in Windows OS is by using the Xbox gamer bar. The Xbox app comes pre-installed in Windows, and you can even use it to take screenshots.

While this function was made for screen-capturing video games, it works perfectly fine for normal screenshots too.

Here’s how you can perform this method:

Press Windows + G to open the Xbox Game bar. If the Capture window is not present, click on the camera icon (The third option in Xbox Game Bar) Click on the camera icon to take a screenshot. (Alternatively, you can use the Windows + Alt + Prnt Scrn button to directly take a screenshot using this method).

The screenshot will be saved by default in the C:\Users\Username\Videos\Captures folder.

Note : This method will only screenshot the active window and ignore all other background windows, including the Taskbar.

Use Third Party Applications

Lastly, you can also use third-party applications to take screenshots on your computer. While not every one of them may be as simple as the methods on this list, some provide extra features for specific needs.

You can use applications like ShareX, Greenshot, and Lightshot, which are open-source applications. Lightshot also provides extra features like highlighting specific areas, and you can add text before saving the screenshot.