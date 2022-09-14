When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?

In this article, we have done all the hard work and compiled the techniques that will overlook Snap Inc.’s Privacy Policy and let you take screenshots while the sender remains unaware.

How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing

There are various methods under your display that you may fail to recognize unless someone sheds light on them. You can use the inbuilt screen recorder tool. Likewise, using Google Assistant is another efficient method.

Below is the step-by-step guide to help you get through several methods to progress through the activity we are talking about.

Using the Screen Recorder Tool

It’s worth noting that many Android phones have been rolling out the screen recorder tool. Using this tool, you can record Snapchat snaps and stories, and the other person won’t have any knowledge of it.

The screen recorder feature is available from Android 11 onwards. But, depending on the manufacturing company, the feature may be lacking even on some Android 11 devices.

Here’s how you can use the screen recorder tool to capture Snapchat without them knowing.

Drag down the screen from the top. From the Quick Settings panel, locate and tap the Screen record icon.

The small setup will load on the screen, and you need to tap the Start recording icon. Now, open Snapchat, and your phone will record the snaps you watch. Next, press the Stop recording icon.

The saved recording can be accessed from Gallery or Photos. After this, play the recorded video and take the screenshot via the inbuilt method.

Note: If you don’t see the Screen recording icon on the Quick Settings Panel, you can click the Edit icon, long-press, and drag it to the panel.

Using Voice Command

Another efficient method you can try is to use Voice Command on your device. The method applies to Android users. You can use the voice command and take screenshots of Snaps without letting the sender get any hint about it.

All you have to do is open the Snap you intend to capture and say, “Hey Google, take a screenshot.” Or, you can activate Google Assistant by holding the home button or home icon until it appears on the screen.

The only hindrance to using this method is you can’t save the screenshots locally. So, right after the screenshot is taken, you need to send it to Email or other platforms.

In case the Google Assistant doesn’t show up, check out the steps below to turn it on.

Open the Settings. On the Search bar, type Google Assistant and choose Assistant Settings. Pick the Hey Google & Voice Match option.

Now, toggle on the Hey Google option.

After that, head back to Assistant settings setup and tap General under All Settings. Then, go with the Use screen context option. You need to toggle on the Use screen context option for some devices.

Switch on the Access screenshots button.



Using QuickTime Player

You can also take the help of the QuickTime Player on Mac to take a screenshot of Snapchat without them knowing. The method is applicable to iPhone users only. First, you need to plug the iPhone into your Mac using the USB cable to perform the activity. After that, you can follow the steps below.

Launch QuickTime Player on the computer. Then, select the File option. Press New Movie Recording.

Take the cursor to the Record icon. Now, click the Arrow and choose your iPhone under the Camera option.

Your computer will then cast the iPhone. Open Snapchat on your iPhone and press Command, Shift, and 4 keys collectively on your Mac to capture a certain portion of the screen.

You can check out the Apple support page for more details on taking screenshots.

Using an External Casting Device

Just like QuickTime Player, Android users can cast their phone’s screen on a TV or laptop. Using this method, you can capture Snapchat without sending out a notification to the sender. You can check out the steps below to cast and take a screenshot of Snapchat on your laptop.

Press the Windows + I keys and choose System. Now, scroll down and select Projecting to this PC.

Then, choose Optional features.

Next, click Add a feature. Type Wireless Display on the search bar and select it. You need to hit the Install option.

Once the installation finishes, head back one step. Click the drop-down menu beneath ‘Some Windows and Android devices can project to this PC when you say it’s OK.’ Select Available everywhere.

Now, click on the Launch the Connect app to project to this PC option.

Then, on your phone, open the Quick Settings Panel and tap Screencast. Instead of Screencast, you can see other names depending on the device manufacturer.

Then, select your Desktop name. Open Snapchat and take a screenshot from the computer. Press Windows + Shift + S keys.

Using Another Phone

This method is useful for capturing snaps without letting the sender know about them. You also need an additional phone to take photos of the snap on your phone. Also, the quality will be compromised in the process.

Using Third-Party Applications

Alternatively, you can download third-party applications if you find these methods too hectic. Snapsaver, AZ Screen Recorder, and Screenshot Capture are some apps enabling you to take screenshots. Besides these, there are other apps that you can search and try on your phone.