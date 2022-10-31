Scroll lock is an accessibility feature that allows you to scroll through the spreadsheet instead of moving between cells. This feature is especially useful for bigger spreadsheets with more rows and columns. If youre viewing a similar spreadsheet, the scroll lock feature will save you quite some time in viewing your workbook!

If youve landed on this page, we assume youre interested in using this feature. This article will discuss how you can enable and disable the Scroll Lock feature in Excel for both Windows and Mac, so keep reading!

How to Scroll Lock or Unlock on Excel?

Excel has offered this feature in both Windows and Mac. However, you must enable the Scroll Lock button in Windows and a different keyboard combination in Mac before accessing this feature. With that said, not all keyboards have a number pad with a scroll lock button. In that case, you could enable the on-screen keyboard to use scroll lock or unlock on Excel.

On Windows

If you are a Windows user with a keyboard that includes a number pad, enabling and disabling the scroll lock is a breeze. You can hit the Scroll Lock button on your number pad to either turn this feature on or off.

However, for users with keyboards that do not include a number pad, you can use Windows on-screen keyboard to scroll lock or unlock a spreadsheet in Excel. You can use the shortcut, Windows key + Ctrl + O to open the on-screen keyboard or even visit the settings application on your Windows.

Follow these to enable the on-screen keyboard from the settings app to hit the scroll lock button on your Windows device:

Use the combination Windows + I to open the Settings app on your keyboard. Select Accessibility in the sidebar to your left. Choose Keyboard under Interaction.

Turn on the slider next to the On-screen keyboard.

Select the Scroll Lock key from the utility.

On Mac

In contrast to Windows, Mac does not have a dedicated scroll lock button. However, Mac still supports the scroll lock feature. To enable or disable this feature, you must use a keyboard combination of Fn + Shift + F12. You could also use the on-screen keyboard to apply this combination to scroll lock or unlock.

You can use the shortcut Option + ⌘ (Command) + F5 to open the on-screen keyboard for your Mac. You may even open the utility from the system preferences. If you wish to turn on the on-screen keyboard from the system preferences to enable scroll lock, refer to the following steps:

Launch the Apple Menu from the menu bar. Choose System Preferences. Head to the Keyboard option.

Click on the Input Sources tab in the next window. Select the box next to the Show input menu in the menu bar at the bottom.

Click the keyboard icon from the menu bar. Select Show Keyboard Viewer.

Click on Option, then ⌘ (Command) and F5 to enable or disable the scroll lock option.

How to Check If My Scroll Lock is On or Off?

You may, sometimes, accidentally leave the Scroll Lock option on. In that case, you would want to know if the scroll lock is enabled. Normally, Excel displays Scroll Lock on the bottom-left corner of the application window if it is turned on, but if the scroll lock is disabled from the custom bar status, then you will not see the feature turned on.

To turn on the view from the status bar, right-click on the bar at the bottom, and from the list of options, select Scroll Lock. When a checkmark appears next to Scroll Lock, you will see Scroll Lock when enabled on the custom bar status.