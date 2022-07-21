How to Search in Google Sheets on Any Platform

Google sheets is a web-based spreadsheet program where users can share and collaborate on files online. This free program additionally includes features that make it convenient while entering and editing your data. Among these features, the Find option assists users in looking up the exact word, number, or string in the spreadsheet.

This feature is a lifesaver when you’re rummaging through long spreadsheets to extract a piece of exact information. If you relate to this situation, you’ve landed in the right place! Keep reading this article to learn more about how you can search for information in Google Sheets.

How to Search in Google Sheets?

Searching for something in Google Sheets is extremely simple. You can search for data on the web and application versions of Google Sheets. Furthermore, you can even swap the value with another value.

Using Find Feature

You can use the Find feature on Google Sheets to locate a set value from either your current or all sheets. This is a built-in feature for the entire Google Workspace, including Sheets. Follow these instructions to search for information in Google Sheets:

On Website

If you prefer viewing your data from your PC/Mac, you can use the web version of Google Sheets. Here is how you can search for information using the web version of Google Sheets:

Open your browser. On the search bar, navigate to www.docs.google.com/spreadsheets. Log in to Google Sheets with your Google Account credentials. When you land on the homepage, search for the document by entering its name on the search bar. If unsure about the sheet’s name, select the drop-down menu below the sheet templates in the middle to locate your sheet. Select either:

Owned by anyone : If you’re unsure who created this sheet, select this option. However, this will display all sheets you’ve either created or owned.

: If you’re unsure who created this sheet, select this option. However, this will display all sheets you’ve either created or owned. Owned by me : When you select this option, the page will only display the sheets you’ve created.

: When you select this option, the page will only display the sheets you’ve created. Not owned by me: This will filter out all the sheets you’ve created.

After selecting the appropriate option, select to open your document. If you’re using a PC, use the combination Ctrl + F. . If you’re a Mac user, use the shortcut ⌘ (Command) + F A small window with a search box pops up on the top-right corner of your screen.

On the search box, type in the value you want to search on the sheet. Next to the value, you will see the number of times the value has been repeated on the document. Click on the respective arrow keys on the window to move through the data.

On Mobile Application

If you have a mobile/tablet to view your sheets, use the mobile application version of Google Sheets. You can download the application on Play Store for Android and Apple Store for iOS/iPadOS. This is how you can shift through your document to locate exact information on the Google Sheets application:

Open the application for Google Sheets. Log in to Google Sheets with your Google account credentials. From the homepage, enter the name of your spreadsheet in the search bar on top. If you want to browse through your sheets, select the option on your left below the search bar. Select either: Name : All sheets will be displayed in ascending order according to their alphabetical order.

: All sheets will be displayed in ascending order according to their alphabetical order. Last modified : The sheets will be sorted by the ones most recently modified by anyone.

: The sheets will be sorted by the ones most recently modified by anyone. Last modified by me : The sheets ascend from the ones that were last modified by you.

: The sheets ascend from the ones that were last modified by you. Last opened by me: The sheets that you recently opened will be displayed on top and will ascend accordingly.

After locating your sheet, tap to open it. From the sheet, select the vertical Three-dot menu on your right. From the list of options, choose Find and replace. A search bar will appear on top of your screen. On the search bar, type in the value you want to search.

Next to the search bar, you can view the number of times the value has been repeated. Use the arrow buttons to move through the areas with the entered data.

Using Find & Replace feature

You can even replace a piece of information on Google Sheets with something completely different. Did you get the spelling of a client wrong? You can first use the Find & Replace feature to locate the word and then swap it with something else. You can use this feature in both the web and the application versions of Google Sheets.

On Website

You can use the web version of Google Sheets to swap an existing value with a new value. Firstly, use the Find & Replace feature to locate the existing information on Sheets. Please refer to the above steps for the Find & Replace feature.

After you’ve located the value you want to replace, follow these steps:

Select the vertical Three-dot menu on the window. You can also use the Ctrl + H shortcut for Windows and ⌘ (Command) +Shift + H for Mac. On the new window, type in the current value you want to replace next to Find. Type in the replacement next to Replace with.

If you want only to swap the selected value, select Replace. If you want to swap all existing values, select Replace all.

On Mobile Application

If you’re a mobile/tablet user, you can use the mobile version of Google Docs to replace existing information with a new value. Using the instructions mentioned above, locate the Find feature to view your value. When you locate the feature, follow these instructions to swap it:

From the search bar on top, enter the current value. A new search bar will appear on the bottom of your screen. Enter the new value you want to replace the data with. If you want to replace only the highlighted value, select Replace. If you want to replace all existing values, select All.

Note: If you want to revert the change immediately, select Undo.

Advanced Search Options

You can further customize your search experience on the web version of Google Sheets. For instance, you can make sheets match the case (upper or lower) of the keyword you’ve entered on the Find option to the information in the spreadsheet.

You can use this feature if you’ve accidentally used lower case for names in some areas. You can locate the specific lowercase values and change their initials to uppercase. Similarly, here are some other search options by Google Sheets: