Microsoft Teams currently has the feature to host up to 5000 participants in a single organization. This makes the communication platform accommodable to larger businesses as well.

If you’ve been added as a member of a Teams organization, you can view the other participants in the organization, channel, and groups you’ve been added to.

If you’ve landed on this article, you must be curious about Microsoft Team’s feature of viewing all participants. In this article, we will guide you on how you can see all members in a Teams organization, channel, group and meeting. Alongside this, we will also discuss how you can see the videos of all participants at once in a Teams meeting.

How to See All Participants in Teams?

You can easily view the participants in Teams through the More Options tool on each location. We have gathered the steps to view all participants in a meeting, Teams organization, Team channel, and private groups.

View Participants in a Meeting

A Teams meeting holds up to 250 participants. You can view all meeting attendees only if you’re one of the attendees. After you join the conference, you can follow these steps to see the participants in the meeting:

From the menu bar, click on the icon that looks like people (Show participants).

This will open a Participants sidebar on your left. Under In this meeting, view the number and names of participants in the meeting.

View Group Participants

Microsoft Teams allows you to create a personal group from the Chats section. Anybody, from members of a shared organization to external members, can be a part of a private group. If you’re curious about who might be in a group conversation, follow these steps to view the participants:

From Chat, head to your Teams group conversation. Select the icon that looks like people with a plus sign.

Teams will show you the list of participants in the group.

See Channel Members

Every Teams organization has at least one channel. You can create up to 200 standard and 30 private channels in a Teams organization. You can view the members of every channel you’re a part of through these steps:

Head to the Teams tab from the sidebar.

Select your organization. Hover your cursor over the channel. Select the three-dot menu (More Options) Head to Manage channel.

View the channel members and owner in the Members tab.

View Members in A Team

You can view all the members in the Teams organization you’ve created or are a part of. Follow these steps if you wish to view the members of your Team organizations:

Go to Teams from the sidebar Click on the three-dot menu (More Options) next to the Teams name. Head to Manage team.

View the participants in the organization in the Members tab.

How to See All Participants’ Videos in a Teams Meeting?

If you’re in a Teams video conference, you might wish to view the videos of all participants in the call. Normally, you get to see only videos of four participants at the same time. This can be quite bothersome for larger meetings because you cannot view all participants simultaneously.

Keeping this issue in mind, Teams has introduced the Large Gallery feature for Teams meetings exceeding ten users. In this section, we have included steps you can follow to see all participants’ videos in both smaller and larger conferences.

In Larger Meetings

You would be pleased to learn more about the Large Gallery feature if you constantly engage in larger video conferences. This feature allows you to view up to 49 participants in a single window. However, the Large Gallery feature is only present in Team meetings with more than ten users.

Follow these steps to use the Large Gallery feature to view all participants in a Teams meeting:

Join the Teams meeting In the meeting, select the three-dot menu (More Options) in the menu bar. Select Large Gallery.



The Teams meeting will display 49 videos on your screen. Select the left and right arrows at the bottom of your screen to view more participants.

In Smaller Meetings

The Large Gallery isn’t available for meetings with less than ten members. However, you can still view the members you wish to see on your screen. Follow these steps to view members you wish to see in smaller meetings: