iPhone has an inbuilt feature to block calls from an unknown number or your acquintance. With this feature enabled, people are unable to make a call on your number. It comes in handy, especially if you are distressed by relentless calls from the spammers.

However, over time you would like to review the blocked contacts and unblock some if you have mistakenly blocked the wrong contact. In this guide, we will help you unblock those contacts.

How to See Blocked Numbers on iPhone?

There are different methods to see the blocked numbers on your iPhone. They all work in a very similar method. So, follow any method which is convenient for you.

From Settings

This is probably the easiest way to check the blocked numbers. You can see all the blocked contacts in one place. Here’s how you can go to the blocked contacts list.

Open your device settings. Scroll down and Click on Phone.

Slide down and Tap on Blocked Contacts.

Now, you will see the blocked numbers.



From Phone App

You can also check the blocked numbers with the help of a phone app. However, there will be two situations. If you have blocked a saved contact, you may easily find it by searching. But, if the number is not saved, you may need to look for the numbers, which might take a long time.

Open the Phone app. Go to contacts if you have blocked the saved contacts. Tap on the name of the person that you have blocked. Scroll down and you will see Unblock this Caller means this contact is currently blocked.

If you haven’t saved the blocked person’s contacts, you will find such a number on the Recents menu. Tap on the (i) button right beside the number. Then, Scroll down, and you will see the Unblock this Caller that shows this number is blocked.



From Messages

This is another way to see the blocked numbers on the iPhone. For that, you can use the Messages Settings to find it. It’s as easy as the first one. Now, let’s check out how you can find the blocked number.

Open the device Settings. Scroll down and Click on Messages.

Scroll down and Click on Blocked Contacts.

Now, you can find the contacts you have blocked.



How to Check Blocked Contacts For Facetime on iPhone?

If you have blocked the contacts for FaceTime on your iPhone, you can easily look for it. The blocked contacts can be found on FaceTime Settings. Here are the steps below to check the blocked contacts.

Open Settings. Scroll down and Go to FaceTime.

Scroll down a bit, and Hit Blocked Contacts.

If you have blocked anyone on FaceTime, you can find them there.



How to Unblock the Blocked Contact on iPhone?

If you have mistakenly blocked someone, it can easily be unblocked. Either you can use a phone app, or you can utilize the device settings which is pretty easy and won’t take a lot of time. We have used the device settings to unblock the contact.