how-to-see-insta-messages-without-seen

Whenever we open a conversation and an unread direct messages, Instagram marks and notifies the sender that their messages are seen. It’s common to be curious to find out what’s in the message without letting the sender know.

If you can’t reply at the moment or have your own reasons for not wanting your messages to be seen, we have some techniques that you can try.

How to Read Instagram Messages Without Marked Seen?

Although Instagram does not have the option to mark messages as unread, you can still read messages without the sender’s knowledge. Here are some of the ways.

Read Instagram Notifications

Reading incoming messages from Instagram notifications is the simplest way to know what’s in the messages. This way, the sender won’t know that the message is read. To receive a message preview in the notification, make sure the Instagram notification is on for messages and calls.

To read messages from Instagram notifications, follow these steps:

On Mobile

Open the Instagram app and Log in With Your Instagram Account.

Make sure Instagram notifications are on for messages. Swipe down the notification bar.

Read the messages.

On PC

Open the Instagram website and log in with your Instagram account. Click Turn On when an Instagram pop-up appears titled Turn On notifications. Click Allow on the browser permission pop-up. Additionally, click on your profile icon and go to Settings.

Click on Push notification under the edit profile section.

Navigate to Messages and click On.

The notifications will start to pop up in the panel on the right side.

Read the messages from notification pop-ups.

This method is still the easiest if you just want to read the text popping up in your notification bar. Although it can be challenging to read if the message is lengthy or there are several of them, you can get an idea of whether to go through or ignore them.

Disconnect From the Internet to Read the Message

Another way to read the messages is to load the messages and read them offline. Instagram downloads the content automatically when it’s online.

On Mobile

Open the Instagram app and log in with your Instagram account.

Enter the messages area by tapping the messenger icon. You can see the last message preview under the sender’s name. Now turn off your wifi or mobile data.

Tap on the sender whose message you want to read.

Now go back home and tap on your Profile icon.

Tap the three bars.

Goto Settings

Tap Log out.

A pop-up will appear, so tap Log out again.



On PC

Open the Instagram website and log in with your Instagram account. Enter the messages area by tapping the messenger icon. You can see the last message preview under the sender’s name. Now disconnect your PC from the internet.

Click on the sender’s message and read it.

Close the tab or browser before connecting to the internet. Otherwise, the message could get marked as seen.



Be very careful to perform this method to avoid reading them online accidentally. Since Instagram doesn’t preload its photos and videos, you might not be able to view them in this manner.

Restrict the Sender’s Account

Restricting the sender’s account is a reliable way to read text messages without letting them know. If you restrict someone, the conversation gets listed in the message request and won’t notify the sender.

It will notify if there is any photo or video content in the messages but won’t show them. You also will not receive any notifications when that person comments on your posts or sends you a message.

To read the messages after restricting an account:

On Mobile

Open the Instagram app and log in with your Instagram account. Tap on the profile icon.

Tap on the three lines.

Goto Settings.

Goto Privacy under Instagram settings.

Goto Restricted accounts under Connections

Tap on Continue on this pop-up page.

Search the sender account with their name or ID. Now tap on Restrict.

Tap on the home icon and then the messenger icon.

Tap on Request.

Now go into the conversation to read the messages.

Alternatively,

Search the user from the Instagram search bar. Go to their profile. Tap on the three dots.

Tap on Restrict.

Tap on the home icon and then the messenger icon.

Tap on Request.

Now go into the conversation to read the messages.

On PC

Open the Instagram website on your browser. Search the user from the Instagram search bar. Click on the three dots.

Click on Restrict.

Click on Restrict Account on the pop-up.

Now go to the Chat section. Click on Request.

Now go into the conversation to read the messages.

Use Third-party Apps

You can choose to use third-party apps to read messages without notifying the sender that the message is seen. Some third-party apps are available on the play store and app store that pushes Instagram messages to your email. You can look for such apps for PC as well.