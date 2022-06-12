how-to-see-liked-videos-on-tiktok

Tiktok has a variety of informative, funny, or useful content. You can like the content, and you can also rewatch it later. But are you having trouble finding your liked videos?

Finding your liked videos can be a little confusing if you are a beginner. But it is not something to get worried about much.

You can save content and videos from TikTok in many ways. Like, downloading the video, adding them to favorites, or liking them. But for now, let’s find out where the liked videos are.

It is quite easy to view your liked videos because TikTok keeps records of your liked videos. Read the article to know how to see your liked videos and more!

How Do I See My Liked Videos?

Liking and sharing your favorite content creator’s videos is a way to support them. The more you like their videos, the more they will appear on the for you page. Now, let’s see how to see those liked videos. It is, in fact, very easy to do so.

Here’re the steps:

Open TikTok. At the bottom of the page, you will see a menu bar with different options. Click on Me/Profile.

You will see another menu bar in the middle of your profile page. Now, click on the Heart Icon on the menu bar.



All your liked videos will be shown here, automatically filtered by date. TikTok will show your most recent liked video at the top.

Who Can View Your Liked Videos?

Your liked videos are set to private by default when you first open your TikTok account. So, only you can view your liked videos. When someone else tries to watch your liked videos, TikTok will hide them, and it will show something like, “This user’s liked videos are private.” You can still change it by going to the settings.

To change your privacy settings so that everyone can see your liked videos, follow these steps:

Go to TikTok. On the bottom menu bar, click on Me/Profile.

It will take you to your profile. Here, on the middle menu bar, you will see a heart icon with a crossed eye. The crossed eye indicates that your liked videos are private to other people who view your profile.

Click on the Three Lines on the top right corner of your profile.

Now, go to Settings and Privacy.

Go to Privacy.

Scroll down and click on Liked Videos.

Now select who can watch your liked videos. You will have two options here. Choosing everyone will make your liked videos public.



How to See Likes on My Videos?

Your likes, comments, number of saved posts, and shares are all shown in your TikTok video itself. Seeing your liked videos is the same way you see other people’s likes on their videos.

Open your TikTok. Go to one of your videos from your profile. Look at the Heart Icon on the right side of your video.



The numbers below the heart icon are the number of likes on your video. Now, check every video and see how famous you are by counting which one has the highest number of likes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can People See That You Liked Their Video?

The answer is yes! When you like someone’s video, they get a notification that you liked their video. They get a list of people who like their videos. From the list, they can see likes from everyone, including their friends and people who aren’t their followers. If someone likes your videos, you get a notification too.

What Is the Eye Icon on Top of My Profile on Tiktok?

The recently added profile view feature looks like an eye that appears on top of your profile page on TikTok. The profile view shows people who have stalked your profile for the past 30 days. You need to turn on this feature in order to see who viewed your profile.

How Many Times Can You Rewatch Your Liked Videos?

You can rewatch your liked videos as many times as you want. Go to your profile and click on the heart icon. Find your favorite liked videos and watch them again. This will also increase the view count of a certain video.