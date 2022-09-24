Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories.

Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories from your desktop, Facebook app, or Facebook Lite app. Follow the methods mentioned in this article to do so.

How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

You can view old Facebook stories on both Android and iOS apps using the same method. You need to access the story archive in order to see these old stories. The method to do so are mentioned below.

On Mobile

Open Facebook on your phone. Click on your profile icon below the Home icon at the top left corner of the screen. (Below the Facebook logo on iOS)

Click on the three-dot next to your Name.

Tap on Archive.

Click on Story Archive at the top of the screen.



The method mentioned above takes you to the story archive via your profile. However, you can use an alternative method to access the story archive through the account settings. Follow the method mentioned below to do so.

Open Facebook on your phone. Click on the three lines at the bottom right corner of your screen. Scroll down and click on Settings and privacy. Click on Settings.

Scroll down to Your information section. Click on the Activity log.

Click on Archive at the top left corner of the page.

Click on Story Archive at the top of the screen.



Note: You can follow the steps mentioned above regardless of whether you use Facebook or the Facebook Lite version.

On Desktop

Open Facebook on your browser. Click on the profile icon at the top left corner of the page.

Click on the three dots at the top right part of the page. Click on Story Archive.



Similarly, you can also access the Story archive from the accounts settings on your desktop. Follow the steps mentioned below to use the alternative method.

Open Facebook on your browser. Click on the profile icon at the top right corner of the page. Click on Settings and Privacy.

Click on Activity log.

On the left side of the page, click on Archive. Click on Story Archive on the drop-down option.



How to Enable or Disable Automatic Story Archive on Facebook?

Facebook archives the stories you post on your account by default. However, it is possible to disable the automatic Save to Archive feature or to re-enable it as you see fit. Follow the method mentioned below to enable or disable the save story feature on Facebook.

On Mobile

Open Facebook on your phone. Click on the three lines at the bottom right corner of your screen. Scroll down and click on Settings and privacy. Click on Settings.

Scroll down to the Audience and visibility section and click on Stories.

Click on Story archive.

Click the button at the right of Save to Archive to enable or disable it.



On Desktop

Open Facebook on your browser. Click on the profile icon at the top left corner of the page. Click on the three dots at the top right part of the page. Click on Story Archive.

Click on the Settings button at the top right corner of the page.

On the Story archive setting section, click on the blue button to turn it on or off.



How to See Old Stories on Messenger?

Similar to the stories on Facebook, you can view old stories from the Messenger app if you have an Android device. However, the steps to do so are slightly different from the steps for the Facebook app. They are listed as follows: