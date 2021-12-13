How to See Who Follows You On Facebook

If you have noticed a sudden drastic change in your follower count, it is a concerning security issue. Especially when you don’t know the people who follow you, your data can be vulnerable to hackers and stalkers.

So, in this article, we’ll learn how to know who follows you on Facebook, how to remove them, how to manage followers, and more.

See Who Follows You on Facebook via iPhone/Android

You can easily view who follows you and your follower count on the Facebook mobile app. Here’s how you can check who follows you on Facebook in these steps:

Open your Facebook profile page. Below your basic information, tap on the See Your About info section.

Here, you can view additional information, like Groups, liked pages, and more. At the bottom, you can find the Followers section. On the side, tap on the See All option to view the complete list of your followers.

At the top-right corner, you can view the number of people who follow you on this list.

See Who Follows You on Mac/Windows

Here’s how you can view the list of followers on Facebook on your computer.

Open your Facebook profile page. Below your profile picture and basic information, you can see sections like Movies, Music, Posts, Friends, and such. Click on Friends. You can see more sections, like Recently Added, College, High School, and More. Click on More. From the menu, click on Followers. Here, you can see the complete list of your followers.

If you click on Following, you can view all the people you’re following on Facebook.

Inspect Followers on Facebook business page

Apart from the likes on Facebook pages, you can also view the followers on your Facebook page. This is different from the likes. People can like your Facebook page and not be following it, or they can be following you but might not like your page.

Here’s how you can view the follower list of your Facebook business page.

Open Facebook and go to Pages. Open the Facebook page you’ve created. Scroll to find the section where you can see the statistics, likes and post reach. Below the number of likes, you can view your follower count. To view the people in your follower list, open your page and go to your Settings that’s on the top-right corner. From the menu on the left panel, select People and Other Pages. Here, you can view the data of the people who liked your page and also the people who follow your page.

How to remove followers from Facebook?

Sadly, there’s no option to remove/delete followers or only specific people from the follower list. However, there are a few ways to modify who can follow your personal Facebook account or your Facebook page. You can follow these steps below:

On mobile:

Open Facebook and tap on the three lines at the bottom-right corner to access the menu. Go to Settings and Privacy. On the left panel, select Public Posts. You can now view the Who can follow me option. It might’ve been set to Public, which is why you’re getting unknown followers. Tap on it and select Friends. Performing this action will only allow the people on your friend list to follow you.

This way, you can stay safe from unwanted followers and add more security to your account.

On PC:

Open Facebook and click on the downward-pointing arrow on the top-right corner to access the menu. Go to Settings and privacy and then Settings. Click on Public Posts. In the Who can follow me option, set the setting to Friends.

Block Followers

If you want to remove one specific person from your follower list, it’s best to block them. Blocking someone will prevent them from following you, messaging you, or even viewing your profile.

If you only want to remove someone from your follower list but don’t want to block them, you can block them and then unblock them.

Remove Followers by Country

Another easy way to remove followers is by restricting them from certain countries. People from the selected country won’t be able to search your page on their Facebook. So, this option will automatically remove them from your follower list. You can find this option in your settings. Here’s how you can do it:

Open your Facebook page. From the left panel, click on General. Here, you’ll find a lot of settings. Click on Country Restrictions. It should display “This page is visible to everyone.” Click on it, and you’ll get two options. You can either show the page to people in the selected country or hide from people in that country. Type in the country and set your preferred changes.

Click on Save Changes.

It’s best to note that this setting is only available for your Facebook page and not your personal account.

How to be safe from unwanted followers on Facebook?

Data safety should be a huge priority, and there are many ways you can keep your private information safe even if you get new followers in the future.

Change Facebook Post settings

Go to your Settings and Privacy and then Settings.

Select Privacy on the left panel. Here, you can notice the Your Activity section. In the menu that says Who can see your future posts, choose Friends, selected friends, or only you.

Below that, you can also choose who can view the pages, people, or lists you follow.

Change Basic Info Settings

Go to your profile page. Below your basic info, go to Edit Details.



Here, you can view your work, education, address, relationship, follower count, and more. Click on the pencil icon to edit. This will lead you to a new page. Now, click on the three dots beside every information, like your workplace. Click on Edit workplace. Below some boxes, tap on the privacy settings with the Public icon. Change it to either only your friend list, selected friends, or only you.

If you want to hide your follower count, at the bottom of the page, you can see your follower number. Tap on it and turn it off to keep it invisible from everyone.

How to hide my followers and people I follow on Facebook?

You can hide either your follower list or people you follow on Facebook in these easy steps:

Open Facebook and go to your profile page. Select the Friends section. Beside the menu, click on the three dots.

Select Edit Privacy. Here, you can choose to hide your friend list, the list of people you follow, and your follower list as well. Click on the Public icon to change it. You can allow access to either only your friends, selected friends, close friends, or only you.



How do I remove someone I am following on Facebook?

You can unfollow people, pages, or groups in these simple steps:

To Unfollow People:

Choose a person you want to unfollow and go to their profile. Click on the Friends menu below their profile picture. Click on Unfollow.

To Unfollow Pages:

Open a page you want to unfollow. Click on the three dots. Select Follow settings. You’ll get a pop-up menu with several options. At the bottom, you’ll find Unfollow this page option. Turn it on and click on Update.

To Unfollow Groups:

Open any group profile. Click on the Joined button and click on Unfollow.

Snooze People, Pages, and Groups

If you want to unfollow people, pages, or groups for only a short period, you can snooze them. When you snooze a profile, you’ll not get any updates for 30 days. Facebook will not notify anyone when you snooze someone.

Why can’t I see followers on Facebook?

If you can’t see any data on your follower list, it’s most likely because there are no followers. If your account is new, there might not be any followers to show as well. Additionally, you might not see any followers if you have turned off getting followers in your settings.

How can I see hidden followers on Facebook?

There is no official thing as “hidden followers.” However, people automatically follow you when they send you a friend request. Even if you delete the request, it will not stop them from following you. If you’ve been ignoring your friend requests, you may be unaware of who is actually following you.

Some people might not have ever sent you a friend request, but they can still follow you. So, you may consider such types of people as hidden followers. Such people can still view all your public posts, stories, and event updates on their Facebook feed. They can also view your liked pages, friends, and more if the privacy settings are set to Public.

Since all followers are in one place, you can refer to the steps explained above to view your followers. If some followers are people you don’t recognize, they might be the hidden followers.

Can you follow someone on Facebook without them knowing?

You can follow people without even sending a friend request. However, the people you follow will always get notified that you’re following them. Facebook doesn’t hide this information.

If you don’t want the person you want to follow to know that you’re following them, you’ll need to regularly search their profile and view their public posts. But, this action can be a bit tedious.

How to increase followers on Facebook?

If you’d like to gain followers on Facebook, there are many ways to do so:

Join a Facebook Group

If you want real, organic followers, join a Facebook group. It’s best to stay active by sharing posts, interacting with group members, and following them. When people get to know something interesting about you, they’re most likely to follow you back.

Change your Settings

If you have no followers, it’s probably because you have turned off getting new followers in your settings. To check this, go to your Settings and Privacy. Select Public Posts. You’ll now see the Who can follow me option. If the option is set to Friends, new people not in your Friend list cannot follow you. You can click on it and set it to Public to welcome new followers.

Send an invitation

Another easy and cost-free way of increasing both followers and likes on your Facebook is to invite people. You can invite as many people as you want. When people get notified of your page, they’re most likely to like or follow your page. It’s sort of a free advertisement tool.

Share engaging content

People always appreciate valuable content. So, if you’re someone who has something meaningful to share, you might get a lot of genuine followers. Share your most interesting ideas, videos/images showing your talents, and more.

Other note-worthy ways of increasing followers are staying active on Facebook, running ads, doing a giveaway, being friends with new people, and more. We wouldn’t recommend purchasing followers as it can be unreliable, and the output may not be genuine.