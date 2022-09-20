Even with the Premium membership plan, Netflix only allows streaming from four devices at once. If more than the designated number of people open Netflix at the same time, anyone can get kicked out.

You may count the authorized people using the account and find an extra person. In such a case, you may consider checking who is using your Netflix account and removing the suspicious device.

How to See Who is Using Netflix Account?

There is no concrete way to know who is using your Netflix account. However, you can check out your Netflix account’s recent device, location, and viewing activity.

Check Recent Streaming Activity

You can check the recent streaming activity for your Netflix account to see which device is using the account. You will also get to know the location of the device.

Open a web browser and head to the Netflix homepage. Click the Sign In option on the uppermost right side of the screen.

Input your login credentials. Select the Sign In button. Now, choose the Profile avatar on the topmost right of the Netflix homepage. Pick the Account options.

Then, navigate and select the Recent device streaming activity option.

A new page showing the most recently used device, along with the locations, will display. Check the list and see if there are any devices or locations that you don’t validate.

Check the Viewing Activity

Another option is to check the viewing activity of each profile. Doing so will show you the videos watched from a particular account and the date of the viewing.

Open Netflix on the web browser and log in. Choose your Profile icon > Account. Then, head to the Profile & Parental Controls section and click a profile.

Locate Viewing Activity and click the View option.

Repeat the same for other profiles as well.

You will see the watch history of the selected profile. A timestamp is also present in front of the video title. See if any such video appears that wouldn’t be watched from that profile.

How to Stop Unauthorized Access to Your Netflix Account?

When you check the recent streaming activity and the viewing activity, you can be aware of the unauthorized access. But what would be your next step to restrict that activity? There are a few things you can try. You can use the Sign out of all devices option and even change the account’s password.

Likely, you should consider logging out of your Netflix account after its use to avoid any unauthorized access.

Remove a Device

Netflix lets users control their accounts by letting them delete any download device. You can follow the steps below.

On Desktop/ Web Browser

Open Netflix via the browser or the application. Then, select the Profile picture icon and pick the Account option. Navigate to the Settings section and select Manage download devices.

Press Remove device underneath the device you intend to remove.



On Android/ iPhone

Launch the Netflix app or open it in a browser. Press the More icon/ Profile icon, depending on what you see.

Select Account.

Now, head down and tap the Manage download devices option.

After that, you can tap Remove device under the device you want to delete from the account.



Sign Out of All Devices

There is a great option to log out of all the signed-in devices simultaneously. It will help remove any unauthorized access to your Netflix account as it will require the person to enter the login details.

On Web Browser

Open Netflix. Select Profile icon > Account. Scroll down to the Settings section. Pick Sign out of all devices.

A new message asking for confirmation will emerge; go with the Sign Out option.



On Android/ iPhone

Open the Netflix app. Login using the Netflix account details. Pick a profile and then select the Three lines from the bottom ribbon. On iPhone, you need to click the Profile icon on the top-right corner of the screen. Now, choose Account. Select Settings and tap Sign out of all devices.

Press the Sign Out button on the confirmation screen.

Change Netflix Password

When many people have your Netflix account access, it can be shared with others. It will create more users for the same account. So, you can change the password and give it to trusted people only. To do so,

Open Netflix on the web browser. Click Profile icon > Account. Then, go with the Change password option in the Membership & billing segment.

Now, enter your Current Password and type the New Password in their respective boxes. After that, select the Require all devices to sign in with new password option. Finally, click Save.



Log Out From Netflix After Using the Device

For the safety and privacy of your Netflix account, you can log out from the device and, when needed, log in again to enjoy your favorite shows and movies.

On Desktop/ Web Browser

Open Netflix. Then, click the Profile icon on the topmost right of the display. Now, pick the Sign out of Netflix option.



On Phone